Lexus ES: a ‘plush’ cabin and ‘superb’ interior

With a ‘soft and bouncy’ ride, this ES is one of the best in class for comfort

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Lexus ES in front of a sand-coloured old house
‘No tearaway’ – but it can do 0-62mph in eight seconds
(Image credit: CHP)

For this eighth-generation ES, Lexus has “gone all-in” with only an electric version on offer in the UK, said Car. There’s also only a front-wheel drive, motor/battery combo; and the options are just trim and colour.

It has a 77kWh battery, paired with a 221bhp motor for a peak range of 361 miles. It can be fast-charged at 150kW. A smart, luxury four-door saloon, it’s “good; just not eye-catchingly special”.

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