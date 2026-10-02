Lexus ES: a ‘plush’ cabin and ‘superb’ interior

For this eighth-generation ES, Lexus has “gone all-in” with only an electric version on offer in the UK, said Car. There’s also only a front-wheel drive, motor/battery combo; and the options are just trim and colour.

It has a 77kWh battery, paired with a 221bhp motor for a peak range of 361 miles. It can be fast-charged at 150kW. A smart, luxury four-door saloon, it’s “good; just not eye-catchingly special”.

BMW, Mercedes and Audi have cornered the “Large, Swanky Saloon” market and, with stiff competition from “posh SUVs”, the new ES is likely to be a “rare sight” in the UK, said The Telegraph. It’s “no tearaway” but can do 0-62mph in eight seconds, with a top speed of 99mph.

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The ride is “soft and bouncy” in town but, on rural roads, there’s less body control and lots of roll in the corners. The steering is accurate and the brakes are “excellent”.

At 5.1 metres, the new ES is longer than the previous model, creating a “plush”, spacious cabin, said Auto Express. Typical for a Lexus, the quality of the interior is “superb”, with decent levels of standard kit.

The “crystal-clear” 14-inch infotainment system is quick to respond, and there’s a customisable display for the driver. But, while it’s one of the best in class for comfort, it can’t compete on charging, range and performance.