Supersport: 'a car for the 21st century'

Designed to replace the Plus Six as Morgan's flagship model, the all-new Supersport aims to be the everyday car in the range. It even comes with a proper hard-top roof (for an extra £4,194). It is a bit of a faff to remove, but gives the "feel of a classic speed-record racer", said PistonHeads.

Built on a new aluminium CXV platform, the Supersport is 95kg heavier than the Plus Six, but it has the same 3.0-litre straight-six turbo, with 335bhp sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox (there's no manual option). With a "new look, new underpinnings" and a "new mission", it could truly be "a new dawn for Morgan".

Morgan has "made a car for the 21st century", says Car Magazine. The Supersport feels "well engineered", with "excellent balance between ride and handling"; it can do 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 166mph. The electric power steering feels sharper than that of the Plus Six, with plenty of feedback. With all-round wishbone suspension, it rides bumps well; there is some body roll, but this gives it character. The brake pedal is a bit "too numb", and the gearbox could be a bit "zippier" in normal driving mode.

The Supersport retains Morgan's classic style with a few "modern touches", says Auto Express. There's a tiny digital driver's display, but no Apple CarPlay, just Bluetooth connectivity and old-school dials and buttons. The boot is big enough for a weekend bag, and there's plenty of room for two adults. It "might not have the everyday usability of other sports cars", but that makes the Supersport "feel all the more special when the mood strikes to take it out".