Supersport: 'a car for the 21st century'

The new model retains Morgan's classic style with a 'few modern touches'

The new Morgan Supersport
Morgan has 'made a car for the 21st century'
Designed to replace the Plus Six as Morgan's flagship model, the all-new Supersport aims to be the everyday car in the range. It even comes with a proper hard-top roof (for an extra £4,194). It is a bit of a faff to remove, but gives the "feel of a classic speed-record racer", said PistonHeads.

Built on a new aluminium CXV platform, the Supersport is 95kg heavier than the Plus Six, but it has the same 3.0-litre straight-six turbo, with 335bhp sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox (there's no manual option). With a "new look, new underpinnings" and a "new mission", it could truly be "a new dawn for Morgan".

