Škoda Elroq vRS: a ‘real over-indulgence’
This ‘supremely comfortable’ electric car ‘inspires confidence’ as soon as you get behind the wheel
Škoda has a rich history in motorsport and its performance models now have pure-electric power, and lots of it: the Elroq vRS – a souped-up version of the compact SUV – is Škoda’s fastest car yet. With two motors delivering 335bhp, it can do 0-62mph in a “punchy” 5.4 seconds, said The Times. The 79kWh battery gives a claimed range of 342 miles, and it takes 26 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% in optimal conditions.
This new sporty version of the Škoda Elroq remains “supremely comfortable” and “inspires confidence from the get-go”, said Autocar. Brisk and composed, it is “grippy, planted and intuitive to drive”, even if it isn’t quite imbued with “hot-hatch spirit”. Thanks to adaptive dampers, there’s very little roll, and the ride feels “truly wafty”, but the steering is a bit “numb”, and the brake pedals are “mushy”.
The Elroq vRS is a “real over-indulgence”, said Top Gear Magazine. Škoda has thrown everything at the exterior, and inside there’s a heated leather steering wheel, microsuede upholstery, sports seats with a massage function and upgraded stainless-steel pedals. The driver gets a 5-inch digital display, and there’s a 13-inch touchscreen and Canton sound system. All this kit makes a decent enough car “troublingly expensive”.
