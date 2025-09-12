Škoda Elroq vRS: a ‘real over-indulgence’

This ‘supremely comfortable’ electric car ‘inspires confidence’ as soon as you get behind the wheel

Škoda Elroq vRS driving along open road
This electric version of the compact SUV is the fastest car yet from Škoda
(Image credit: Škoda)
By
published

Škoda has a rich history in motorsport and its performance models now have pure-electric power, and lots of it: the Elroq vRS – a souped-up version of the compact SUV – is Škoda’s fastest car yet. With two motors delivering 335bhp, it can do 0-62mph in a “punchy” 5.4 seconds, said The Times. The 79kWh battery gives a claimed range of 342 miles, and it takes 26 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% in optimal conditions.

This new sporty version of the Škoda Elroq remains “supremely comfortable” and “inspires confidence from the get-go”, said Autocar. Brisk and composed, it is “grippy, planted and intuitive to drive”, even if it isn’t quite imbued with “hot-hatch spirit”. Thanks to adaptive dampers, there’s very little roll, and the ride feels “truly wafty”, but the steering is a bit “numb”, and the brake pedals are “mushy”.

The Elroq vRS is a “real over-indulgence”, said Top Gear Magazine. Škoda has thrown everything at the exterior, and inside there’s a heated leather steering wheel, microsuede upholstery, sports seats with a massage function and upgraded stainless-steel pedals. The driver gets a 5-inch digital display, and there’s a 13-inch touchscreen and Canton sound system. All this kit makes a decent enough car “troublingly expensive”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸