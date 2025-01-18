The best new cars for 2025

From family SUVs to luxury all-electrics these are the most hotly anticipated vehicles

BYD Dolphin Mini
BYD's Dolphin Mini seats four, and claims a range of 175 miles
By
published

BYD Dolphin Mini

Having made inroads into the UK with the Seal and full-size Dolphin, Chinese auto giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is now targeting the small-electric-car market with its Dolphin Mini (pictured above). Priced to rival the UK's cheapest electric car, Dacia's Spring, the Dolphin Mini seats four, and claims a range of 175 miles. But it lacks "oomph": with a small front-mounted 74bhp motor, it takes nearly 15 seconds to get to 62mph (from £16,000).

