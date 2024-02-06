All the reasons Chita Rivera will forever be a legend

"Very simply, there was then — and is now — nobody who can sing, dance and act like Chita Rivera." Those were director Hal Prince's opening words when Chita Rivera was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2002.

Prince knew, and Prince was correct. When Rivera passed away on Jan. 30, 2024 at the age of 91, a bit of the American performing arts went with her. Over her more than 65 years of performing, she made an incontrovertible mark — all while being Latina in a milieu that did not celebrate or honor her difference. Rivera's influence and impact are sure. The proof, below.

A sidekick who could (inadvertently) outshine the star

Watch Rivera's character in "Sweet Charity," Nickie, pine for a finer life, eager to leave her position as a taxi dancer. She pleads, she kicks, she shifts her hips. Shirley Maclaine, as Charity, the story's center, tries to keep up. It is not that Rivera intended to eclipse the film's star. With her singular fireball of talent, someone, sometime, was bound to get singed.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

A sublime co-star who knew how to complement

There were crackerjack pairings on Broadway. Then there was Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera. Long before Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones inhabited the roles in the movie adaptation of the musical, Verdon and Rivera originated the roles, respectively, of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly during the debut run of "Chicago" in 1975. Look at how the two slither and strut in glorious tandem during the show's final number, "Nowadays."

A mentor who influenced generations

Rivera was, famously, a giver. She inspired up-and-comers in the theater world, and those who starred with her spoke affectionately of her work ethic, her kindness and her peerless artistry.

Predictably, then, when news of Rivera's death circulated, the theater community gushed and mourned.

A post shared by Stephanie J Block-Arcelus (@stephaniejblock) A photo posted by on

Stephanie J. Block, who starred with Rivera in the 2012 Broadway revival of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," wrote, "Her artistry and commitment were otherworldly. Her lessons were immeasurable. Her laugh was unmistakable. Her friendship is irreplaceable. Thank you, Chits. We love you. FOREVER ❤️"

A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) A photo posted by on

Laura Benanti, who was in the 2003 revival of "Nine" on Broadway, wrote, "Chita Rivera took me under her wing when I was twenty-two years old and never let me go. She was the brightest star in the galaxy, the hardest worker in the room, the funniest and warmest person at every table. Her legacy will live on forever and I will love her for eternity."

The admiration for Rivera is fervent.

A triple threat who only ever served the story

In the 1993 musical adaptation of Manuel Puig's novel "Kiss of the Spider Woman," Rivera plays Aurora, a movie siren who is also the muse of Molina, one of the musical's protagonists. Well, she is the muse in Molina's mind at least. Molina, serving years in an Argentine prison for being a homosexual, conjures memories of Aurora to make his excruciating jail cell existence tolerable. Beautiful, even. And Rivera tears up the stage with her dancing and singing, as in the number "Where You Are." The audience, enraptured, is lured into empathy and identification with Molina's plight. And just like that, the plot hums.

An icon who created an iconic role

"West Side Story" is now canon. Not only in the world of Broadway or theater generally. It has also achieved legendary film status, thanks to the 1961 film adaptation and also Steven Spielberg's 2021 reconsideration. Of all the performers who have played roles in "West Side Story," Rivera might have the most long-standing influence. She birthed the role of Anita in the original Broadway production. People, including Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose, have gone on to win Oscars in the role. That is how significant Rivera's blueprint is — and forever will be.