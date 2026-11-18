New Yorkers are still struggling with the aftermath of a building collapse in Brooklyn that killed eight people and injured numerous others. One question keeps coming up: Did hastened development and gentrification lead to this disaster? Many are hoping the deadly toppling will bring changes to the city’s safety practices.

‘Wake-up call’

There is speculation that the speed of development in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood contributed to the collapse. The incident is “triggering deep frustrations about how quickly construction projects have popped up,” said Karen Yi at Gothamist, sometimes “displacing longtime residents.”

Both former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and current Mayor Zohran Mamdani have “pushed for fast-track development to alleviate high rents with more housing supply,” said Gothamist. This “should be a wake-up call for the city to take heed for developers to halt” and consider the “lives that are being impacted,” said Addrana Montgomery of the nonprofit TakeRoot Justice to the outlet.

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Developers doing construction next to the destroyed building reportedly had a history of “cutting corners and ignoring city orders,” said Gothamist. At least one city record from April shows demolition crews at the site continued working even after a stop-work order was issued over safety concerns, according to a Department of Buildings notice. The “developer’s desire to construct a taller building in Brooklyn than had initially been approved” may have “factored in the fatal collapse,” said Stefanos Chen, Mihir Zaveri and others at The New York Times.

‘An old building’

The age of the almost 100-year-old structure may have also been a factor. This was an “old building, and the integrity of that building could have played a secondary role in this process,” Mehrdad Sasani, a civil engineering professor at Northeastern University, said to Scientific American. It is possible the original construction was “not well integrated and sensitive to any amount of movement caused by lack of proper shoring, and that led to collapse.”

Others say this is no excuse for hazards in the heavily immigrant community. Immigrants are often “forced into unsafe, overcrowded conditions due to soaring housing costs,” and the collapse exposes the “cracks within our social safety net,” Murad Awawdeh, the president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, told CNN. The “eight people who died deserve justice.”