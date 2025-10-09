A House of Dynamite: a ‘nail-biting’ nuclear-strike thriller

‘Virtuoso talent’ Kathryn Bigelow directs a ‘fast-paced’ and ‘tense’ ‘symphony of dread’

A House of Dynamite nuclear control room
Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson) finds herself in charge of the White House Situation Room
(Image credit: BFA / Eros Hoagland / Netflix)
By
published

Kathryn Bigelow’s new film, scripted by Noah Oppenheim, confronts a truly terrifying possibility, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian: “that a nuclear war could or rather will start with no one knowing who started it or who ended it”.

It imagines a scenario in which a nuke has been launched from the Pacific and is heading for Chicago. Its predicted impact time is just 19 minutes. Blindsided, the US military at various bases scrambles to try to intercept the missile and figure out who launched it and how best to respond. They could launch a counterstrike – but that decision, which only the president (Idris Elba) has the authority to make, is very much complicated by the fact that, although North Korea is a suspect, they don’t know for certain who the enemy here is.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Bigelow allows herself the odd indulgence, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times, but she is “a virtuoso talent”. Her film is a highly effective “symphony of dread” – which creates a catch: “I don’t remember the last time I saw a film this formally brilliant that I also wanted to stop.”

Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸