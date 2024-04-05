Back to backlash: is Amy Winehouse biopic trashing her legacy?

Fans of the late singer-songwriter are unimpressed by previews of the upcoming film

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehosue
'Back to Black' stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, who died in 2011
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK
published

Critics are accusing filmmakers of cashing in on Amy Winehouse with a new biopic that comes just 13 years after her death from alcohol-poisoning at the age of 27. 

Named after the title track of her 2007 album, "Back to Black" stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse and is expected to chronicle the singer-songwriter's rise to stardom, tumultuous marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O'Connell), and battles with addictions. Fans claim the film, out next week, comes too soon – and a preview clip of Abela covering her debut single "Stronger Than Me" has triggered further criticism.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Amy Winehouse Music
