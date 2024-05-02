Challengers: 'the most purely pleasurable film of the year so far'
Zendaya plays a former tennis player turned coach in this 'almost ridiculously' sexy drama
"Cinema has brought us love triangles in the world of professional tennis before", perhaps most memorably in Woody Allen's "Match Point", said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph. "But the sheer racket-twanging steaminess of Luca Guadagnino's new entry in the canon makes its forerunners look like games of back-garden Swingball."
Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist star as Patrick and Art, tennis players caught up in a love triangle with Tashi (Zendaya), a former "goddess of the American youth circuit" whose prospects were felled by a knee injury. The film opens at the final of a mid-tier challenger tournament, at which Patrick and Art – who were best friends and doubles partners in their teens – are facing one another for the first time in years, while Tashi, now Art's coach and wife, looks on from the crowd.
"From this narrative baseline, the plot shuttles back and forth through time", and we discover that this ostensibly low-stakes match is in fact "the climax of this trio's professional and amorous lives". Like a great game of tennis, the film is a "clash of sleekly honed bodies and minds", and it is, for my money, "the most purely pleasurable film of the year so far".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Challengers" marries "the sensuality of European arthouse to the sophisticated gameplay of goldenage Hollywood", said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times. The result is an "almost ridiculously" sexy film that defies "the tired conventions of the Hollywood sports biopic".
Zendaya is on form, but the intrigue at the heart of the film becomes wearisome, said Dan Hitchens in The Spectator. "Will she? Won't she? Answer: she will, but never for long with the same guy." The film might have been more enjoyable, too, if its characters weren't so mean. As it is, they're "borderline sociopaths".
Out now in cinemas
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Baby Reindeer: a 'compelling and unforgettable' series
The Week Recommends Comedian Richard Gadd's disturbing Netflix drama about stalking
By The Week UK Published
-
US, Saudis near security deal, with or without Israel
Speed Read The historic pact would offer the Saudis security guarantees and could reshape the Middle East
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 2, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - the price of eggs, extremes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Baby Reindeer: a 'compelling and unforgettable' series
The Week Recommends Comedian Richard Gadd's disturbing Netflix drama about stalking
By The Week UK Published
-
Daniel Wallace's 5 favorite books that should not be forgotten
Feature The author recommends works by Italo Calvino, Evan S. Connell, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 picturesque homes in Arizona
Feature Featuring a glass elevator in Sedona and a grotto waterfall in Paradise Valley
By The Week Staff Published
-
Baffin Island: looking for narwhal in Arctic Canada
The Week Recommends An exploration of this island between mainland Canada and Greenland is ideal for the adventurous at heart
By The Week UK Published
-
Knife: Salman Rushdie's 'mesmeric memoir' of brutal attack
The Week Recommends The author's account of ordeal which cost him his eye is both 'scary and heartwarming'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sarah Langan recommends 6 women-centric horror books
Feature The horror novelist recommends works by Stephen King, Gillian Flynn, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 spacious homes for car lovers
Feature Featuring a 14-car showroom in Oregon and a Bentley-style apartment in Florida
By The Week Staff Published
-
6 serene homes in Vermont
Features Featuring a four-level Shaker barn in Hartland and a Scandinavian-inspired home in Stowe
By The Week US Published