Challengers: 'the most purely pleasurable film of the year so far'

Zendaya plays a former tennis player turned coach in this 'almost ridiculously' sexy drama

Zendaya sits on a bed with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor during a scene from the Challengers movie
Like a great game of tennis, the film is a 'clash of sleekly honed bodies and minds'
(Image credit: Landmark Media / Alamy)
By The Week UK
published

"Cinema has brought us love triangles in the world of professional tennis before", perhaps most memorably in Woody Allen's "Match Point", said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph. "But the sheer racket-twanging steaminess of Luca Guadagnino's new entry in the canon makes its forerunners look like games of back-garden Swingball." 

Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist star as Patrick and Art, tennis players caught up in a love triangle with Tashi (Zendaya), a former "goddess of the American youth circuit" whose prospects were felled by a knee injury. The film opens at the final of a mid-tier challenger tournament, at which Patrick and Art – who were best friends and doubles partners in their teens – are facing one another for the first time in years, while Tashi, now Art's coach and wife, looks on from the crowd. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸