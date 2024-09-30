Dame Maggie Smith: an intensely private national treasure

Her mother told her she didn't have the looks to be an actor, but Smith went on to win awards and capture hearts

Maggie Smith smiling at a film premiere
Dame Maggie Smith arrives for a gala screening of her film 'The Lady In The Van' in London in 2015
(Image credit: John Phillips / Getty Images)
By
published

Dame Maggie Smith's flair for both comedy and tragedy made her one of Britain's most formidable actors, said The Hollywood Reporter. She won the first of six Oscar nominations in 1965, starring opposite Laurence Olivier in "Othello", before scooping the prize four years later for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie".

By 1990, her talent had seen her become a Dame, "but in many ways," said CNN, "her best roles were yet to come". She went on to win the hearts of young fans playing the "strict but fair" Professor McGonagall in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", a role she reprised in all but one of the films, before taking on what The Guardian called "arguably her most impactful TV role" as the Countess of Grantham in "Downton Abbey".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Maggie Smith In The Spotlight Obituaries Theatre Film
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸