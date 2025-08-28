Eddington: a 'deranged' yet 'insightful' pandemic satire starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal

Ambitious film from Ari Aster takes place against the backdrop of Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter protests

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in Eddington
Sheriff Joe (Joaquin Phoenix) and Mayor Ted (Pedro Pascal) clash in this fictional New Mexican town
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy)
By
published

May 2020 was nobody's idea of a good time, said Alissa Wilkinson in The New York Times.

We were living with an invisible and potentially fatal threat, and "surrounded by screens from which blared real facts, half-facts, fact-shaped nonsense and full-on gobbledygook".

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

"Eddington" is certainly ambitious, said Justin Chang in The New Yorker. It "has the dust of a western, the snark of a satire, the violence of a thriller, the nihilism of a noir, and the bloat of an epic". Its subjects are "the morass of misinformation and irreconcilable political rancour" that has taken hold since the pandemic. Unfortunately, it's also a "slog", and the laughs are largely "reactionary" – at the expense of "the young and woke".

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸