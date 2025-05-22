Good One: an 'intensely compelling' coming-of-age tale
India Donaldson's 'quietly devastating' debut feature about a teenage girl's life-changing camping trip
In cinema, we tend to assume that life-changing moments will be seismic – "white-knuckle scenes of heightened drama that shift the very axis of reality", said Wendy Ide in The Observer. But in her "quietly devastating" debut feature, India Donaldson suggests that "the events that shift the direction of our lives" can be so slight as to go almost unnoticed.
The film stars Lily Collias (remarkable, in her first lead role) as 17-year-old Sam, who is roped into joining her downbeat divorced dad Chris (James Le Gros) and his best buddy Matt (Danny McCarthy) on a hiking trip in the Catskills. Matt's son was supposed to have come too, but has dropped out, leaving Sam alone with the two middle-aged men. At first, it all goes well: she puts up with their "banter and bickering", and simply rolls her eyes when it veers a bit too close to misogyny for her taste. But then comes the "incident": an "off-hand, off-colour" remark by Matt that leaves her visibly shaken, and sets in motion a devastating "domino effect of disappointments" when her father fails to come to her defence.
In this beautifully crafted film, Donaldson tenderly captures the experience of a teenage girl, said Aimee Ferrier in Far Out, while sharply exploring the fraught relationship between two insecure, disappointed men.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Nothing much happens, said Kevin Maher in The Times. The film is all "dramatic subtlety and delicate character arcs", yet it is "intensely compelling", and "somehow makes complete emotional sense". The main draw, however, is Collias, whose "wordless reaction shots are so full of careworn internal conflict... she effectively authors the mood of the movie".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Is a River Alive? – a 'powerful synthesis of literature, activism and ethics'
The Week Recommends Robert Macfarlane's latest book centres on his journeys to four river systems around the world
-
The politics of punctuation
In the Spotlight Semicolons get the silent treatment; AI makes a dash for dominance
-
Parsifal: Glyndebourne's 'startling' take on Wagner's final opera
The Week Recommends Jetske Mijnssen reimagines the composer's epic last work as a Chekhovian family drama
-
Is a River Alive?: a 'powerful synthesis of literature, activism and ethics'
The Week Recommends Robert Macfarlane's latest book centres on his journeys to four river systems around the world
-
Atlanta dining: The best lemon pepper wings
Feature Marinated turkey wings, a Korean barbecue sauce combo and an off-menu staple
-
Film reviews: Friendship and Fight or Flight
Feature An awkward dad unravels after he's unfriended and Josh Hartnett attempts a John Wick sidestep
-
Art review: Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei
Feature Seattle Art Museum, through Sept. 7
-
Book reviews: 'Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age' and 'Mark Twain'
Feature Navigating pregnancy in the digital age and an exploration of Mark Twain's private life
-
Richard Bausch's 6 favorite books that are worth rereading
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, and more
-
Celebrating 60 years of the Pennine Way
The Week Recommends This beautiful long-distance path immerses walkers in the beautiful British countryside
-
Broccoli and cashew stir-fry recipe
The Week Recommends This nutty dish is a satisfying vegetarian option