I Am Martin Parr: 'enormously entertaining' documentary on 'jolly' photographer
Parr's 'beguiling work' is explored but he remains an 'ordinary bloke'
The output of the photographer Martin Parr has a flavour of both "seaside-postcard artist Donald McGill and Alan Bennett, with a bit of American street photographer Vivian Maier and a sliver of Diane Arbus" thrown in, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.
His "beguiling work" – particularly the portraits he took in the 1970s and 1980s of the white working-classes on holiday – is the subject of this "brief but thoroughly enjoyable" documentary, which features interviews with Parr himself, as well as various talking heads. Hard work and "eternal vigilance" are crucial to his craft, we learn, but so is his gift for "looking like an ordinary bloke": we watch him meander through a crowd, "smiling benignly" as he snaps away, exuding a normality that Grayson Perry calls his "camo".
"Like its subject and his work", this "enormously entertaining documentary" does its job "superbly and without fuss", said David Hughes in Time Out. But while it builds a "persuasive case" that Parr is one of the "great social documentarians" of our age, the man himself proves "elusive, resisting self-analysis and preferring to let the work speak for itself". It falls to Perry to note that Parr has so inveigled his way into our subconscious that someone described the late Queen's jubilee celebrations as being "like Martin Parr day".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Like Parr, the film is "jolly" but quite "inscrutable", agreed Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. A light touch is even applied, for instance, to the much- debated question "of whether Parr is laughing at or with his subjects". On that "puzzle", the film "shrugs and smiles. Parr too. 'People are funny,' he says, vanishing back behind the camera."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Greg Doran picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From the 1840s to the 2020s, former artistic director of the RSC lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Intelligent life may be more common than we thought
Under the radar Humans were more likely a predictable result of planetary conditions than a fluke, says new research
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Sudoku hard: February 28, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Greg Doran picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From the 1840s to the 2020s, former artistic director of the RSC lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Get In: 'cracking read' on Labour's rise to power
The Week Recommends Keir Starmer relegated to 'supporting actor' as book explores the true 'power behind the throne'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Thousand Blows: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby star in 'moreish' boxing series
The Week Recommends Entertaining pugilistic period drama from the Peaky Blinders creator
By The Week UK Published
-
Much Ado About Nothing: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell deliver 'full-on fiery and fleshy' performance
The Week Recommends Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Shakespeare classic leans on '1990s pop favourites'
By The Week UK Published
-
I'm Still Here: 'superb' drama explores Brazil's military dictatorship
The Week Recommends Fernanda Torres delivers 'phenomenal' performance as mother whose life is shattered by violence in the Oscar-nominated drama
By The Week UK Published
-
Resistance: 'compelling' show captures a century of protest
The Week Recommends Turner prizewinner Steve McQueen curates 'fascinating' photography exhibition in Margate
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
This week's dream: Montevideo's endless promenade
Feature Uruguay's capital is home to one of the world's longest sidewalks
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: 'Captain America: Brave New World,' 'The Monkey,' and 'Becoming Led Zeppelin'
Feature A new MCU entry, an Osgood Perkins horror flick, and a Led Zeppelin documentary
By The Week US Published