I Am Martin Parr: 'enormously entertaining' documentary on 'jolly' photographer

Parr's 'beguiling work' is explored but he remains an 'ordinary bloke'

Martin Parr stands with his work from Porthcurno, Cornwall.
Documentary celebrates the life and work of the English photographer
(Image credit: Jamie Lorriman / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

The output of the photographer Martin Parr has a flavour of both "seaside-postcard artist Donald McGill and Alan Bennett, with a bit of American street photographer Vivian Maier and a sliver of Diane Arbus" thrown in, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

His "beguiling work" – particularly the portraits he took in the 1970s and 1980s of the white working-classes on holiday – is the subject of this "brief but thoroughly enjoyable" documentary, which features interviews with Parr himself, as well as various talking heads. Hard work and "eternal vigilance" are crucial to his craft, we learn, but so is his gift for "looking like an ordinary bloke": we watch him meander through a crowd, "smiling benignly" as he snaps away, exuding a normality that Grayson Perry calls his "camo".

