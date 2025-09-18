Islands: gripping thriller ‘shimmers, convinces and thoroughly absorbs’
Sam Riley stars in Jan-Ole Gerster’s mystery about a washed-out tennis coach at a Fuerteventura resort who falls under the spell of a married guest
“German director Jan-Ole Gerster’s mesmerising, mostly English-language film ‘Islands’ opens with a scene” that would normally mark “rock bottom”, said Peter Debruge in Variety. Tom, its protagonist (Sam Riley), wakes up “in a field of sand dunes”; he could have been dropped from heaven, but it becomes clear that he has simply passed out drunk, again. The camera pans left, and there is the vast resort hotel in Fuerteventura where this washed-out former tennis pro, who claims to have once beaten Rafael Nadal, now works, teaching the game to tourists by day, and getting plastered in the island’s bars by night. He is just about getting by with this routine, but when smart English couple Anne (Stacy Martin) and Dave (Jack Farthing) turn up at the resort, his life takes an unexpected turn. The “blonde and alluringly refined” Anne asks him to give private lessons to her son Anton (Dylan Torrell), and there seems to be a palpable chemistry between them.
At this point, we seem to be heading for “a classic film noir set-up: the dissolute dupe falling hook, line and sinker for a duplicitous femme fatale”, said Tom Charity in Sight and Sound. And that sense is reinforced when the obnoxious Dave suddenly disappears and suspicion falls on Anne. But then the film abruptly departs from this template.
Gerster “juggles clues and red herrings” with an ingenuity reminiscent of Patricia Highsmith, said Tim Robey in The Daily Telegraph. Every twist here is “contingent on what the characters assume, not what they actually know”, and several plot points are left deliberately ambiguous until very late in the game. Psychologically acute and brilliantly acted, “Islands” “shimmers, convinces and thoroughly absorbs” from start to finish.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What We Can Know: Ian McEwan’s ‘most entertaining and enjoyable novel for years’
The Week Recommends The acclaimed writer’s ambitious new book sets out a ‘richly imagined’ vision of post-apocalyptic Britain
-
Charlie Kirk: a shocking murder in a divided country
In the Spotlight Little sign of kind politics in the US after political influencer killed
-
Kim Ju Ae: North Korea’s next leader?
The Explainer Kim Jong Un’s young daughter is being seen as his ‘recognised heir’ following a high-profile public appearance at China summit
-
What We Can Know: Ian McEwan’s ‘most entertaining and enjoyable novel for years’
The Week Recommends The acclaimed writer’s ambitious new book sets out a ‘richly imagined’ vision of post-apocalyptic Britain
-
Fannie Flagg’s 6 favorite books that sparked her imagination
Feature The author recommends works by Johanna Spyri, John Steinbeck, and more
-
Patrick Hemingway: The Hemingway son who tended to his father’s legacy
Feature He was comfortable in the shadow of his famous father, Ernest Hemingway
-
A tour of Sri Lanka’s beautiful north
The Week Recommends ‘Less frenetic’ than the south, this region is full of beautiful wildlife, historical sites and resorts
-
Giorgio Armani obituary: designer revolutionised the business of fashion
In the Spotlight ‘King Giorgio’ came from humble beginnings to become a titan of the fashion industry and redefine 20th century clothing
-
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – a ‘comfort’ watch for fans
The Week Recommends The final film of the franchise gives viewers a chance to say goodbye
-
The Paper: new show, same 'warmth and goofiness'
The Week Recommends This spin-off of the American version of The Office is ‘comfortingly and wearyingly familiar’
-
Rachel Jones: Gated Canyons – ‘riotously colourful’ works from an ‘exhilarating’ painter
The Week Recommends The 34-year-old is the first artist to take over Dulwich Picture Gallery’s main space