Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: a solid summer blockbuster

It might be 'a bit silly' but the effects are excellent

Two apes in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
As summer blockbusters go, this is 'top quality' stuff
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Twentieth Century Fox)
This is "the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, and while the term 'reboot franchise' might make you want to swing quickly from the trees in the opposite direction, it's actually not bad", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail

Set hundreds of years after the last film, the narrative centres on Noa (Owen Teague), a kindly, intelligent chimpanzee who sets out to find his tribe after they are captured by the tyrannical Proximus (Kevin Durand) and his army of thugs. "It's a hairy expedition in more ways than one." But, on the way, Noa befriends the wise (and apparently gay) orangutan Raka (Peter Macon), and meets a human (Freya Allan), who "turns out to be one of the few of her kind who can talk". 

