‘Paper Tiger’

Directed by James Gray (R)

★★★

Two Queens brothers cross the Russian mob.

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The latest New York City drama from director James Gray is “old school in the best way,” said Stephanie Zacharek in Time. A thriller for adults, set in 1986, it’s about two brothers from Queens who get in over their heads. Miles Teller plays Irwin, a straitlaced family man who’s coaxed by Adam Driver’s Gary, a swaggering former cop, into joining a development project with businessmen who turn out to be Russian mobsters. When Irwin witnesses something he shouldn’t have, he puts his wife and two teenage sons in jeopardy, and Paper Tiger becomes “wrenchingly tense, playing on the audience’s nerves the way you’d gently tighten the pegs on a violin.”

Scarlett Johansson is excellent as Irwin’s wife, “nailing the outer-borough bluntness,” said Owen Gleiberman in Variety. But Driver’s character “never entirely gels,” while Teller’s doubles down on the danger he’s stumbled into just when a guy like Irwin would back out. Gray, who showed great scene-to-scene touch in We Own the Night and Armageddon Time, for now remains “an ace director who’s being undercut by the holes in his screenplays.”

He gets a lot right, though, said Manohla Dargis in The New York Times. Paper Tiger quickly establishes “a richly textured world of real people living in real places” and gets three strong performances from its leads. Though Gray doesn’t always satisfyingly integrate all the parts in Paper Tiger, “each is more memorable in and of itself than many movies are in their entirety,” and the fates of his strained, striving, flawed characters are “the very stuff of American myth.”

‘I Play Rocky’

Directed by Peter Farrelly (PG-13)

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★★★

Sylvester Stallone fights to make his breakthrough film.

“It’s hard to deny the power of a feature so genuinely built to delight,” said Kate Erbland in IndieWire. I Play Rocky “doesn’t do much more, though,” providing viewers a stirring dramatization of the amazing true story of how Sylvester Stallone willed his way out of obscurity to write and star in an enduringly beloved Oscar-winning hit. Peter Farrelly’s version of the tale “sands down” the hard edges of Stallone’s life story, soft-pedaling the actor’s homeless period and playing his father’s abusiveness for laughs. But once Stallone writes and sells his Rocky script, insists on playing the title role, and the filming begins, “things really start zipping along.”

The choice of the little-known Anthony Ippolito to play Stallone turns out to be “a casting coup,” said Radheyan Simonpillai in The Guardian. His looks and performance are “so on point that I never broke away from seeing Stallone,” even when Ippolito is re-creating scenes firmly lodged in pop culture memory. But whereas Rocky had emotional depth, I Play Rocky is satisfied with being a lightweight comedy-drama that “leans hard on easy nostalgia.”

To me, the whole project exudes “the offbeat, tenacious, can-do spirit” of the movie that inspired it, said Johnny Oleksinski in the New York Post. Maybe that’s because Farrelly, the onetime comedy director who stumbled after winning his own best picture Oscar for 2018’s Green Book, felt underestimated. When this movie hits its emotional peak while resurrecting a scene from the original Rocky, “I was KO’d.”

‘Ebenezer’

Directed by Ti West (PG-13)

★★

Johnny Depp gives the world yet another Scrooge.

“Did the world need another cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol? Not really,” said Frank Scheck in The Hollywood Reporter. But Johnny Depp needed a Hollywood comeback vehicle after very ugly divorce proceedings derailed his career nearly a decade ago, and he’s scored one with Ebenezer, a solid remake in which Depp delivers “the sort of quirky theatrical performance for which he became famous.” The movie even topped the domestic box-office chart last week with a respectable $19 million opening.

Why did Depp choose to play the awful Ebenezer Scrooge? asked Amy Nicholson in the Los Angeles Times. “Perhaps he likes aligning himself with fiction’s most famously redeemed scoundrel.” But while seasoned horror director Ti West cranks up the scares, Depp “keeps making the cheapskate too cute,” displaying a need to be loved that “hijacks the movie” and ensures that, as Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a restless night before Christmas, “the traditional beats don’t land.”

The 63-year-old headliner proves to be the worst part of a remake that, “inconveniently, is pretty good,” said Alison Willmore in NYMag.com. West’s ghosts are “imaginatively spooky,” with Ian McKellen particularly effective as Scrooge’s equally miserly late partner, Jacob Marley. Alas, “while the rest of Ebenezer leans toward the horror aspect of Dickens’ novella, Depp appears to think he’s starring in a family comedy.” It’s as if he’s putting on a one-man show, “desperately trying to please the crowd by giving them what they want, whatever that might be.”