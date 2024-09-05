Sing Sing review: prison drama bursts with 'charm, energy and optimism'
Colman Domingo plays a real-life prisoner in a performance likely to be an Oscars shoo-in
"It's hard to imagine that Colman Domingo won't win an Oscar for his part in 'Sing Sing'," a "raw" and "affecting" fact-based drama about a theatre group in a high-security prison in the US, said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times.
Domingo – who was Oscar-nominated last year for his turn in Rustin – plays John "Divine G" Whitfield, a real-life prisoner (since released) who was one of the founders of the Rehabilitation Through the Arts programme. With a cast mainly made up of former inmates who took part in the programme, the film follows a group of prison-yard tough guys as they put together a time-travel comedy. Whitfield's toughest recruit, Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin, finds the warm-up exercises "embarrassing" – "imagine if Mike Tyson took part in a ballet class, and you would be close" – but Whitfield sees real talent, and a capacity for redemption, behind his aggressive façade. Dodging "a viper-pit of potential cliché every step of the way", the film "puts all its truisms about the nobility of art to the test so that any redemption, at the end, feels hard won".
It seems "churlish" to find fault with a film that's so bursting with "charm, energy and optimism", said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. But "Sing Sing" suffers for the fact that Domingo's magnetic performance is "oddly out of joint with the rest of the cast".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Yes, there are moments when you feel as though the real-life ex-cons are acting in a different film, said Wendy Ide in The Observer. But it's testament to Domingo's generosity as a performer that this happens only rarely; and to the skill of his co-stars that we are as invested in their stories as we are in Divine G's. A tale of male friendship and vulnerability, this is not your standard prison drama; and it is "profoundly moving".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
China-Africa summit 2024: the tactics on both sides
The Explainer African nations seek more flexible approach from Beijing to relieve crippling 'debt distress'
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Kaos review: comic retelling of Greek mythology starring Jeff Goldblum
The Week Recommends The new series captures audiences as it 'never takes itself too seriously'
By The Week UK Published
-
How to spot and avoid ticket scams
The Explainer Music fans who missed out on Oasis tickets and those looking to book other major events should be vigilant
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Kaos review: comic retelling of Greek mythology starring Jeff Goldblum
The Week Recommends The new series captures audiences as it 'never takes itself too seriously'
By The Week UK Published
-
Peter Godfrey-Smith's 6 favorite books for expanding your mind
Feature The philosopher recommends works by Annie Proulx, Douglas Hofstadter, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 groovy homes built in the 1970s
Feature Featuring a skylit conversation pit in Texas and a sunken living room in California
By The Week Staff Published
-
The wild beauty of southeast Sri Lanka
The Week Recommends Dive deep into the island nation's most beautiful and untamed places
By The Week UK Published
-
Teenagers: should we let them roam?
Talking Point Kirstie Allsopp revealed she let her 15-year-old go Interrailing with a friend causing a 'predictable furore'
By The Week UK Published
-
Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show
The Week Recommends The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace
By The Week UK Published
-
Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
By The Week UK Published
-
Kneecap: 'ballsy and brave' Irish-language music biopic
The Week Recommends 'Riotous' Belfast-set comedy about a real-life hip of trio is 'one hell of a laugh'
By The Week UK Published