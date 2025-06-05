The Ballad of Wallis Island: bittersweet British comedy is a 'delight'

A reclusive millionaire lures his favourite folk duo to an island for an 'awkward reunion'

Carey Mulligan as Nell Mortimer and Tom Basden as Herb McGwyer in The Ballad of Wallis Island
Former bandmates and lovers: Carey Mulligan as Nell and Tom Basden as Herb
(Image credit: Alamy / Entertainment Pictures / Focus Features)
I did not have high expectations for "The Ballad of Wallis Island", said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. Developed from a 2007 short film by its co-stars, poet-comedian Tim Key and his writing partner Tom Basden, it is "a British comedy low in budget and high in whimsy" – a formula that "I for one have learnt to dread". Yet the film turns out to be a "delight".

Key plays Charles, a verbose, socially awkward widower who has won the Lottery and used the proceeds to buy a crumbling house on an island somewhere off the coast of Britain. Living in near-total isolation, he invites his favourite musician – washed-up mid-2000s folk star Herb McGwyer (Basden) – to come to the island to perform for him in its grounds. Yet when the latter arrives, he proves to be "a sour egomaniac" with little patience for Charles's fanboy enthusiasm and constant, excruciating punning. Herb is inclined to flee, but badly needs his promised £500,000 fee.

