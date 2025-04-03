Warfare: an 'honest' account of brutal engagement in Iraq
Alex Garland's film focuses on the 'overwhelming, sensory journey' of conflict
Alex Garland's new film "feels like the most honest depiction of modern warfare I can recall seeing", said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph.
Co-written and co-directed by Ray Mendoza, a former US navy Seal (who served as a consultant on Garland's film "Civil War"), it is based on his memories of a real-life incident: a botched engagement in the Iraqi city of Ramadi in about 2006.
In the opening scene, a group of Seals descend on a civilian home in the cover of darkness, terrifying its residents; the men then set up sniper-surveillance positions from which to give cover for a ground operation, and wait.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There's no banter or chat about what they'll do after the war, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian: just minutes of silence as they sit in a state of "hyper-alertness". Then, in a flash, disaster strikes, and all is carnage and chaos.
"Warfare" is in some ways similar to the rash of war-on-terror films that came out 20 years ago, such as "The Hurt Locker"; but this film is "almost fierce in its indifference to political or historical context" (a resource that should be "more readily available" two decades on); and there is "almost no conventional narrative progression".
Garland and Mendoza are "concerned only with the overwhelming, sensory journey that is conflict", said Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent. The film is all about the moment: the pain, fear and blood. In this work of "attempted neutrality", there's no musical score to manipulate viewers' emotions; none of the characters have sympathetic backstories. But the violence depicted on screen didn't erupt from nowhere; there was a path to it, and the film feels unmoored without that context.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Is This Working?: a 'strangely gripping' look at British working life
The Week Recommends Author Charlie Colenutt weaves an 'utterly fascinating and thoroughly depressing' history of jobs
By The Week UK Published
-
What's behind Russia's biggest conscription drive in years?
Today's Big Question Putin calls up 160,000 men, sending a threatening message to Ukraine and Baltic states
By Genevieve Bates Published
-
Help! Do we really need four Beatles biopics?
Talking Point The cast of Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics has been announced
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Is This Working?: a 'strangely gripping' look at British working life
The Week Recommends Author Charlie Colenutt weaves an 'utterly fascinating and thoroughly depressing' history of jobs
By The Week UK Published
-
Critics’ choice: Restaurants worthy of their buzz
feature A fun bistro, a reservation worth the wait, and a modern twist on Mexican dishes
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Snow White, Death of a Unicorn, and The Alto Knights
Feature A makeover for Disney’s first animated feature, greedy humans earn nature’s wrath, and a feud between crime bosses rattles the mob
By The Week US Published
-
Art review: Jack Whitten: The Messenger
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Aug. 2
By The Week US Published
-
Max Allan Collins’ 6 favorite books that feature private detectives
Feature The mystery writer recommends works by Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book reviews: ‘Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America’ and ‘How to End a Story: Collected Diaries, 1978–1998’
Feature A political ‘witch hunt’ and Helen Garner’s journal entries
By The Week US Published
-
Following the Tea Horse Road in China
The Week Recommends This network of roads and trails served as vital trading routes
By The Week UK Published
-
Adolescence and the toxic online world: what's the solution?
Talking Point The hit Netflix show is a window into the manosphere, red pills and incels
By The Week UK Published