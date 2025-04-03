Warfare: an 'honest' account of brutal engagement in Iraq

Alex Garland's film focuses on the 'overwhelming, sensory journey' of conflict

Warfare (2025) directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland and starring Joseph Quinn
The film offers a gritty exploration of the impact of war on those who served
(Image credit: BFA / A24 / Alamy)
By
published

Alex Garland's new film "feels like the most honest depiction of modern warfare I can recall seeing", said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph.

Co-written and co-directed by Ray Mendoza, a former US navy Seal (who served as a consultant on Garland's film "Civil War"), it is based on his memories of a real-life incident: a botched engagement in the Iraqi city of Ramadi in about 2006.

