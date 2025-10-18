Anzac muscovado custard pie recipe
Velvety custard covers a buttery, biscuit base
A base of crumbled Anzac biscuits forms a buttery, toasty foundation for this vegan custard tart, said Philip Khoury. If you can’t find Anzac biscuits, replace them with 250g oat biscuits and 50g desiccated coconut, pulsed in a food processor. The custard itself is a dream: velvety, rich and packed with the deep, complex notes of black treacle (molasses). When poured over the biscuit base and left to set, the result is effortlessly elegant yet deeply comforting.
Ingredients (makes one 23cm tart)
- 300g Anzac biscuits
- 80g coconut oil
- 625g plant-based milk
- 200g muscovado sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
- 70g cornflour
- ¼ tsp fine sea salt
- 70g coconut oil (deodorised)
- whipping cream to serve, lightly whipped
Method
- To make the biscuit base: blend the biscuits in a food processor until they form fine crumbs. Melt the coconut oil in a small saucepan over a low heat, then pour the coconut oil into the biscuit crumbs and blend until well combined.
- Press the biscuit mixture into the base of a 23cm (9-inch) pie dish, ensuring an even layer across the bottom and spreading it slightly up the sides. Place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour.
- To make the muscovado custard: pour 550g of the milk into a saucepan along with the muscovado sugar and vanilla paste. Stir with a whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer over a medium heat. In a small bowl, combine the cornflour with the remaining milk and the salt. Mix until the cornflour is completely dissolved and no lumps remain.
- When the milk mixture in the pan comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low. Pour in the cornflour mixture, stirring continuously. The mixture will thicken immediately. Continue stirring until the mixture starts to bubble, then remove from the heat.
- Pour the custard into a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the coconut oil and mix on low speed until it cools to 35C (95F) – this will ensure a silky, just-set texture.
- Pour the warm, smooth custard onto the prepared base. Try to do this in one movement by pouring it into the centre of the base, to avoid needing to smooth it.
- Place the pie in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to chill. Once set, slice with a knife dipped in a jug of hot water – wipe down between cuts. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
Taken from “Beyond Baking: Plant-based Baking for a New Era” by Philip Khoury.
