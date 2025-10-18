Anzac muscovado custard pie recipe

A base of crumbled Anzac biscuits forms a buttery, toasty foundation for this vegan custard tart, said Philip Khoury. If you can’t find Anzac biscuits, replace them with 250g oat biscuits and 50g desiccated coconut, pulsed in a food processor. The custard itself is a dream: velvety, rich and packed with the deep, complex notes of black treacle (molasses). When poured over the biscuit base and left to set, the result is effortlessly elegant yet deeply comforting.

Ingredients (makes one 23cm tart)

300g Anzac biscuits

80g coconut oil

625g plant-based milk

200g muscovado sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

70g cornflour

¼ tsp fine sea salt

70g coconut oil (deodorised)

whipping cream to serve, lightly whipped

Method

To make the biscuit base: blend the biscuits in a food processor until they form fine crumbs. Melt the coconut oil in a small saucepan over a low heat, then pour the coconut oil into the biscuit crumbs and blend until well combined.

To make the muscovado custard: pour 550g of the milk into a saucepan along with the muscovado sugar and vanilla paste. Stir with a whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer over a medium heat. In a small bowl, combine the cornflour with the remaining milk and the salt. Mix until the cornflour is completely dissolved and no lumps remain.

Pour the custard into a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the coconut oil and mix on low speed until it cools to 35C (95F) – this will ensure a silky, just-set texture.

Pour the warm, smooth custard onto the prepared base. Try to do this in one movement by pouring it into the centre of the base, to avoid needing to smooth it.

Place the pie in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to chill. Once set, slice with a knife dipped in a jug of hot water – wipe down between cuts. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Taken from “Beyond Baking: Plant-based Baking for a New Era” by Philip Khoury.

