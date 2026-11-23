It is the “coveted number one spot” desired by eateries across the globe, said Time Out. And this year Asador Etxebarri, a rural grill restaurant in the Basque region of northern Spain, has finally been recognised as the world’s best.

Asador Etxebarri first featured on The 50 list of best restaurants in 2008 and has made the top 10 every year since 2016. Having been ranked second in the last two years, it has gone one better this time, beating the “most impressive, innovative and stylish restaurants” to the crown.

A 45-minute drive from Bilbao, the restaurant has been attracting diners to make the “pilgrimage” since chef-owner Victor Arguinzoniz first opened its doors in 1990, said Condé Nast Traveller.

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Unsurprisingly, it is “notoriously difficult” to book a table, said Yasmin Fahr on Food and Wine, but Asador Etxebarri is a “hyped up restaurant truly worth the hype”.

After a “stunning drive through the Basque Country” to the mountain village of Axpe, guests arrive at an 18th-century stone cottage in the middle of “rocky green hills”. Inside, with only eight tables, is like a “friend’s cosy, rustic dining room (if that friend happened to own an idyllic farmhouse overlooking the lush Basque countryside)”. The small team create a “comfortable and easygoing atmosphere” and there is a “family feel” – Arguinzoniz’s “wife greets the guests”.

The 14-course tasting menu at Asador Etxebarri costs more than €300 (£250). Each dish is “cooked entirely over flame” on hand-built grills, said Tomé Morrissy-Swan in The Telegraph. And the wood Arguinzoniz uses “changes with the season and ingredients”, said Fahr. On my visit in early winter, “he opted for holm oak for fish and vegetables because it burns slowly and is not too strong”.

But those looking for “molecular gastronomy and tweezered fare” will be disappointed, said Morrissy-Swan. Come instead with an empty stomach for “simpler dishes” such as grilled fish, squid filled with caramelised onion paste, and a “centrepiece sharing steak”. Even the “signature dessert” – smoked-milk ice cream – is created over fire.