A foodie guide to Bilbao

Go bar-hopping for tasty morsels or splash out on a Michelin-starred meal in the Basque city

A variety of pintxos in a bar in Bilbao.
Bilbao is home to an array of laid-back bars and gourmet restaurants to suit all tastes
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Martinez Studio)
By
published

When the Guggenheim opened its doors in 1997, Bilbao was a former industrial powerhouse in the throes of an economic crisis. But the opening of the iconic Frank Gehry-designed art museum kickstarted a huge urban renewal programme, and today the northern Spanish port city is a vibrant cultural hub, with an ever-growing collection of galleries, music venues and restaurants. 

Bilbao is famed for its delicious Basque cuisine. Alongside several Michelin-starred eateries, the city is home to the riverside Mercado de la Ribera – one of the largest covered food markets in Europe – and an assortment of laid-back bars serving tasty bite-sized morsels (pintxos).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Bilbao Spain Restaurants
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸