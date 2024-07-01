7 bars for drinking your way through the summer months

Lots of frozen drinks, of course. But, most of all, easy-breezy, welcoming vibes.

a white frozen drink in an al fresco setting
This could be your summer, if you choose wisely
(Image credit: Cavan Images / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

Summer requires revitalization. The heat diminishes; a good drink freshens. This collection of bars scurries across the country on the hunt for the kind of drinking that makes summer not only tolerable, but lavish.

Bolita, Los Angeles

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Cocktails New York Chicago Miami Los Angeles New Orleans
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸