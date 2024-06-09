Broad bean, ricotta and lemon dip with flatbreads
This zesty dip is ideal for serving in the summer and pairs perfectly with warm flatbread
Broad beans are a great summer vegetable (but it's also fine to use the frozen option, said Tom Kerridge). Ricotta gives this dreamy dip a lovely light, creamy texture and the minty, zesty flavours and whack of roasted garlic take it to another level. Making your own flatbreads to go with the dip is fun, too.
Ingredients:
For the flatbread:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 280g self-raising flour
- 250g natural yoghurt
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
For the dip:
- 500g freshly podded (or frozen) broad beans
- 1 preserved lemon, deseeded and roughly chopped
- 150ml extra-virgin olive oil
- 200g ricotta
- 6 roasted garlic cloves
- a handful of mint leaves, plus an extra few for the topping
- finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- salt and freshly ground pepper
Method:
- To make the flatbreads, place all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix together to form a smooth dough. Tip out onto a lightly floured surface and knead well for a few minutes. Wipe out the bowl and place the dough back in it. Leave to rest for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring a medium pan of water to the boil, add the broad beans and blanch for 2 minutes, then drain and refresh in cold water. Gently squeeze the beans out of their skins.
- For the broad bean dip, put 400g of the beans into a food processor; set aside the rest for the topping. Add the preserved lemon, 100ml extra-virgin olive oil, the ricotta, roasted garlic and mint to the processor. Add the lemon zest and half the lemon juice and season well with salt and pepper. Blend until smooth, then spoon into a serving bowl.
- In another bowl, mix the rest of the broad beans with the remaining lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil. Roughly tear a few mint leaves and add these, along with a little salt and pepper. Stir well and spoon over the broad bean dip.
- To cook the flatbreads, heat up a griddle pan over a medium-high heat. Divide the dough into 4 even-sized pieces and shape into balls. Roll each one out thinly on a lightly floured surface to a round. Cook on the hot griddle, one at a time, for 1-2 minutes on each side. Keep warm, wrapped in a tea towel, while you cook the rest.
- To serve, cut the warm flatbreads into wedges and place on a serving platter with the broad bean dip.
Taken from Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain: A Journey Through the Best of British Food by Tom Kerridge, published by Bloomsbury at £25.
To buy from The Week Bookshop for £19.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk .
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Today's political cartoons - June 9, 2024
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - America's drug of choice, abortion rights, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: June 9, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 9, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Beast: a 'wholly original' arthouse epic
The Week Recommends Léa Seydoux is 'majestic' in this adaptation of a novella by Henry James
By The Week UK Published
-
Judy Chicago: Revelations – an 'absorbing' show from a pioneering feminist artist
The Week Recommends The new exhibition contains some 200 paintings, drawings and installations
By The Week UK Published
-
The Young Woman and the Sea: Daisy Ridley stars as 'tenacious' heroine
The Week Recommends The film explores the story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the Channel
By The Week UK Published
-
Bluets: an 'experimental and engrossing' production
The Week Recommends Ben Whishaw stars in this 'clever, culturally aware' adaptation of Maggie Nelson's prose poems
By The Week UK Published
-
6 refreshing houses in Connecticut coastal towns
Feature Featuring a restored Queen Anne Victorian in Fairfield and wraparound deck in Madison
By The Week Staff Published
-
R.O. Kwon's 6 favorite books that are full of wisdom
Feature The National Book Critics Circle finalist recommends works by Melissa Febos, C Pam Zhang and more
By The Week US Published
-
Baked bean can soda bread
The Week Recommends This tasty recipe offers a fun twist on tradition
By The Week UK Published
-
Discover the raw beauty of Orkney's northern isles
The Week Recommends The archipelago is home to a collection of 'fabulous archaeological sites'
By The Week UK Published