Creamy chicken caesar salad recipe
The famous dressing celebrates its centenary this year and is as fresh as ever
The traditional chicken Caesar salad was first created by Caesar Cardini at his restaurant Caesar's in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924. Now, 100 years on, this classic mix of creamy, tangy dressing and lettuce is loved across the globe. This recipe from Cardini's, the original Caesar dressing, makes a delicious main course in the summer and can also be served as a fresh side.
Ingredients
- 1 head Romaine lettuce
- 3-4 tbsp Cardini's Original Caesar Dressing, or according to taste
- ½ lemon
- 100g baked croutons
- 50g Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated
Method
- Break the lettuce leaves into approx. 5cm pieces and place in a large serving bowl.
- Stir in the Caesar dressing to your liking, squeeze over some lemon juice to bring out the flavour.
- Sprinkle in the croutons and most of the Parmesan with some freshly ground black pepper and toss lightly to coat.
- Serve immediately sprinkled with the remaining Parmesan.
- Cook's tip: Great served with pan-fried chicken strips.
