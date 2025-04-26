Creamy kale slaw with hazelnuts recipe
This slaw with a 'cracking texture' makes the perfect side that will elevate any meal
It's more than just the cracking textures that sets this slaw apart, says Tom Kerridge in "The BBQ Book". I use cabbage, carrots and red onion, but also throw in heaps of kale because I love its iron-y flavour. The addition of toasted hazelnuts and the tangy, lush dressing makes each bite special.
Ingredients
- 250g bunch of curly kale, stems removed
- 3 tbsp white-wine vinegar
- 1⁄4 red cabbage (150g)
- 1⁄4 white cabbage (150g)
- 2 large carrots
- 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
- a large handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- a large handful of dill, roughly chopped
- 100g toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- salt and freshly ground pepper
For the dressing:
- 100ml soured cream
- 100ml natural yogurt
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- juice of 1 lemon
Method
- Shred the kale leaves and place in a large bowl. Trickle over the wine vinegar and sprinkle lightly with salt. Massage the leaves with your hands for a couple of minutes to tenderise the kale.
- Finely shred the red and white cabbage and immerse in a bowl of iced water for 5 minutes or so to crisp up.
- Cut the carrots into fine julienne strips and add to the kale with the sliced onion and chopped herbs.
- Drain the cabbage thoroughly in a colander and pat dry with a clean tea towel. Add the cabbage to the other veg.
- For the dressing, put all the ingredients into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Whisk together to combine.
- Pour the dressing over the kale slaw and mix well until everything is evenly coated. Add three-quarters of the toasted hazelnuts and mix through.
- Transfer the slaw to a serving bowl, scatter over the remaining toasted hazelnuts and serve.
