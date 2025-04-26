Creamy kale slaw with hazelnuts recipe

This slaw with a 'cracking texture' makes the perfect side that will elevate any meal

Creamy kale slaw with hazelnuts
The tangy dressing and crunchy hazelnuts make each bite special
(Image credit: Bloomsbury / Cristian Barnett)
By
published

It's more than just the cracking textures that sets this slaw apart, says Tom Kerridge in "The BBQ Book". I use cabbage, carrots and red onion, but also throw in heaps of kale because I love its iron-y flavour. The addition of toasted hazelnuts and the tangy, lush dressing makes each bite special.


Ingredients

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸