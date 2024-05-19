Eggs in creamed spinach with spiced butter seeds recipe
This hearty dish is full of rich flavour and accompanied by leafy greens
This is a particularly good egg dish to make if you’ve just a little cream or crème fraîche left over in the fridge from another recipe, said Ed Smith. But it’s not just a convenient way of avoiding food waste: you’ll want to lick the plate clean.
Ingredients
- 250g baby spinach
- 5-10g butter
- 1 shallot, very finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- pinch of flaky sea salt
- generous pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
- generous pinch of ground black pepper
- 100ml double cream (or crème fraîche)
- 20g parmesan, finely grated
- 2 eggs bread, toast or potato farls, for mopping up
For the seeds:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 2 tbsp mixed seeds
- 30g butter
- 1⁄4 tsp sweet smoked paprika
- 1⁄4 tsp pul biber (Aleppo pepper flakes)
Method
- Set a 26cm sauté pan or shallow casserole with a lid over a medium heat. Add the spinach and cook for around 6 minutes, prodding and turning occasionally so the leaves wilt evenly.
- Push the wilted spinach to one side of the pan. Add the butter into the empty space, then add the shallot, garlic and a pinch of salt. Sauté for 3 minutes without colouring, then stir the spinach into the middle. Add a really generous grating of nutmeg and black pepper, then add the cream (or crème fraîche) and parmesan.
- Give it a good stir, then create 2 wells within the bubbling spinach. Crack the eggs into these, reduce the heat a little, cover and cook for 2-21⁄2 minutes until the whites are set. Remove from the heat. If the whites aren’t firm by this point, keep the pan off the hob, but return the lid and check again after 30-60 seconds.
- Meanwhile, toast the seeds for 2-3 minutes in a dry pan set over a medium heat until there's a hint of colour and the smaller seeds begin to pop. Create a space in the middle of the seeds, add the butter and let that foam and brown for 1-2 minutes more. Once it smells nutty, remove from the heat and add the spices. Spoon over the baked eggs.
- Divide between two shallow bowls and serve with something soft on the side – bread or toast, of course, but also potato farls, which are particularly good with creamy greens and molten yolk.
- Consider... using large-leaf spinach or chard instead. Finely chop the stems and sauté in oil for 1-2 minutes before adding the chopped leaves.
Taken from Good Eggs: Over 100 Cracking Ways to Cook and Elevate Eggs by Ed Smith, published by Quadrille at £22. Photography by Sam A. Harris. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £17.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 high rating cartoons about Biden's low poll numbers
Cartoons Artists take on checklists, ice creams, and more
By The Week US Published
-
A gastronomic tour of the Costa de la Luz
The Week Recommends This Spanish spot has fantastic restaurants "rooted in the region's distinctive produce"
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: May 19, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
A gastronomic tour of the Costa de la Luz
The Week Recommends This Spanish spot has fantastic restaurants "rooted in the region's distinctive produce"
By The Week UK Published
-
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: a solid summer blockbuster
The Week Recommends The big-money movie might be 'a bit silly' but the effects are excellent
By The Week UK Published
-
Michelangelo – the last decades review: an 'absorbing' exploration of art
The Week Recommends New exhibition focuses on works from the final 30 years of the artist's long career
By The Week UK Published
-
9 great gifts for graduates
The Week Recommends A moment like this calls for the perfect present
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Tigritudes: pan-African film anthology comes to London
The Week Recommends Shining a spotlight on the continent's 'richly diverse and powerful film cultures', from 1956 to the present day
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
The magical fjords of Norway
The Week Recommends Your breath will leap right off the edge of those steep, steep cliffs
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Long Island: a 'magnificent sequel' to Brooklyn
The Week Recommends Colm Tóibín follow-up shows his fascinations with 'secrets and the people who hold them in'
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
If comedy gives lessons, you're doing it wrong
Opinion Jerry Seinfeld wonders if his show would have made it in our moralistic era
By Mark Gimein Published