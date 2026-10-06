Fall is for well-intentioned drinking at these great bars

Tiki in space plus Ruby Bridges in Wonderland

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Crimson Storm Cocktail
Conventional bars are out, unique concepts are in
(Image credit: Jordan Lye / Getty Images)

Autumn is for drinking a mite more seriously. Not in a snobby way, rather by sipping your well-crafted drink rather than tanking endless low-alcohol beers or cheery rosés. These bars all serve admirable cocktails — without taking themselves or the drinks too seriously.

Allegory, Washington, D.C.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

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