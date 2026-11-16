Glorious gherkins are everywhere: get inventive with them

Pickled cucumbers “stole the limelight” at last month’s Budget, said The Guardian. Chancellor John Healey announced he would be suspending tariffs on more than 100 supermarket products – including the humble gherkin.

“Few of the Chancellor’s fiscal measures can have been as universally popular,” said The Telegraph. From the “sea slug-sized wally lurking in a glass jar on the counters of proper chippies to the elegant cornichon” on your charcuterie plate, gherkins can “transform the most ordinary of meals with their idiosyncratic zest”. It’s astonishing they haven’t featured more prominently on the list of emergency supplies we are currently being advised to stockpile.

Preserving vegetables in pickling brine is a practice that dates back to ancient Mesopotamia. Gherkins “fell out of fashion” with chefs in the last century but recent “anecdotal narratives” about their nutritional benefits have now turned them into “social media stars”, with influencers recommending them for gut health and famous sports figures turning to pickle juice to help relieve cramping muscles.

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Pop star Dua Lipa further elevated gherkins’ status as an “internet foodie favourite” when she posted a TikTok video of her “loading up a diet cola with pickles and jalapeños”, said the BBC. So, it’s “unsurprising” that there has been a “noticeable uptick of pickles in shoppers’ baskets”, with sales climbing by 16% at Ocado last year.

Cucumbers can either be pickled in vinegar or naturally fermented in brine. The former method gives gherkins a sharper taste and a longer shelf life, while the latter produces gherkins with a more savoury sourness. These ones are “easy” to spot because they have to be stored in the chilled aisle at the supermarket.

Beyond eating them straight from the jar, there are “plenty of ways to get more bang for your newly discounted gherkin buck”, said The Guardian, including using the juice in pickletinis. A good “gateway dish” for the gherkin newbie is the “frickle, aka a fried pickle”. Pat your gherkins dry, then dredge them with batter and deep-fry. Pair them with a creamy sauce, like Nigel Slater’s classic tartare, which has chopped gherkins in it, too.

If you fancy trying something “a little more adventurous”, give Sophie Wyburd’s baked camembert with spicy pickle dressing a go. The gherkins give this “classic comfort food” a “tangy twist”, and “I would challenge anyone to turn down the ‘croissant crouton’ dippers” that you serve with it.