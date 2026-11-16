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Glorious gherkins are everywhere: get inventive with them

Long out of fashion, the pickled cucumber is back with a briny splash

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Two rows of individual gherkins on an orange background
Gherkins can ‘transform the most ordinary of meals with their idiosyncratic zest’
(Image credit: Paul Taylor / Getty)

Pickled cucumbers “stole the limelight” at last month’s Budget, said The Guardian. Chancellor John Healey announced he would be suspending tariffs on more than 100 supermarket products – including the humble gherkin.

“Few of the Chancellor’s fiscal measures can have been as universally popular,” said The Telegraph. From the “sea slug-sized wally lurking in a glass jar on the counters of proper chippies to the elegant cornichon” on your charcuterie plate, gherkins can “transform the most ordinary of meals with their idiosyncratic zest”. It’s astonishing they haven’t featured more prominently on the list of emergency supplies we are currently being advised to stockpile.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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