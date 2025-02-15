Manouchet za'atar (za'atar-topped breads) recipe
Popular Levantine street food is often enjoyed as a breakfast on the go
This is the most basic and readily available of all manouche (a Lebanese flatbread), said Hisham Assaad: soft dough with aromatic olive oil and a za’atar mix, with oregano, sumac, lightly toasted sesame seeds and salt. In Lebanon, it is commonly eaten for breakfast or lunch. I like to add sliced cucumber and tomatoes, lots of mint and black olives. Thinly sliced onions, though a controversial addition, can also be really delicious.
Ingredients:
- 350g strong (bread) flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tsp fine salt
- 1 tsp caster sugar (or honey)
- 2 tsp instant dried yeast
- 200ml warm water
- 60ml olive oil, plus extra for coating
- 30g za’atar
- 90ml olive oil
Method:
- In a large bowl, combine the flour with the salt, sugar and yeast. Make a well in the middle, add the warm water and olive oil and mix with a wooden spoon or your hands.
- Knead until the dough comes together away from the sides of the bowl. Coat the ball of dough with a little oil, cover the bowl with a dish towel and leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F/gas 6) and place a baking sheet in the oven to heat up.
- Punch down the risen dough and turn out onto a lightly floured work surface. Divide into 6 pieces and shape each piece into a ball by pinching the sides down and rolling in the palm of one hand against the work surface. Cover again and let rest for 10 minutes.
- Lightly flour the surface and rolling pin, then roll the dough balls into circles 8-10mm (about 1⁄2in) thick. Cover and leave to rest for a further 10 minutes.
- Mix together the za’atar and olive oil for the topping. Poke the dough rounds with a fork or dimple with your fingers to prevent them from puffing up, then spread each with a tablespoon of the za’atar mixture.
- Bake on the hot baking sheet for about 8 minutes until the dough is lightly browned and cooked through. Serve warm.
Taken from Taboon: Sweet & Savoury Delights from the Lebanese Bakery by Hisham Assaad, published by Smith Street Books at £27. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £23.99, visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
-
