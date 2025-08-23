Mini cheese scones recipe

Perfect for junior chefs, these are the easiest, cheesiest scones you could hope to make, explained Jolene and Lily Mae Cox. They are a delicious addition to any lunch box, and after your first batch, you'll wonder why people ever buy scones in the shops.

Ingredients (makes 20)

50g cheddar cheese

200g self-raising flour, plus extra for the countertop

1 tsp baking powder

100g cold salted butter

200g natural Greek yogurt

1 egg

Method

Preheat your oven 200°C/180°C fan.

Line two baking trays with non-stick baking paper, because nobody likes scraping scones off a tray. Then grate the cheddar.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a large mixing bowl by putting them in a large fine mesh sieve, and tapping to allow the flour and baking powder to gently fall into the bowl. This gets air into the mix, making your scones extra fluffy.

Using the large holes on a box grater, grate the cold butter straight into the flour. Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the flour until it looks like breadcrumbs.

Add the yogurt and grated cheddar, then stir everything together with a wooden spoon until you have a ball of dough.

Scatter a small handful of flour over your clean countertop. Tip the dough onto the countertop. Put a little flour on your hands and use them to pat down the dough until it's about 2cm thick.

Use a 4cm scone cutter or the rim of an egg cup to stamp out the mini scones. Form the leftover dough into a ball, flatten it down again and stamp out a few more until it’s all used up. Put the scones on the lined trays, spaced a few centimetres apart to give them room to puff up in the oven.

Whisk the egg with a fork and use a pastry brush to paint the top of each scone with the egg wash. This will make them turn golden and shiny. Put the trays in the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the scones are golden.

Remove the trays from the oven and put them on a wire rack. Let the scones cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to four days at room temperature. Good luck waiting for them to cool – these are impossible to resist when they're still warm from the oven.

Taken from "Now You’re Cooking!: 70 Recipes that Kids Can Make" by Jolene and Lily Mae Cox.

