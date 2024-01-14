The nonalcoholic beverages you should absolutely be drinking this year

Everyone likes drinking; not everyone likes drinking alcohol. Thankfully, the nonalcoholic beverages market grows stronger and deeper each year. These recommendations include canned cocktails with terroir-specific vibes and larger bottles that emulate the best of what wine and aperitifs can do.

Any-occasion warm-up:

Ritual Zero-Proof Aperitif Alternative

(Image credit: Ritual Zero Proof)

Aperitifs are, by design, low-proof beverages. They are meant to gently ease you into the evening or a meal. Well, Ritual has shaved off that slight boozy edge off for their aperitif bottle . Think of it like a straight-edged pal of Campari: great on its own or with (n/a) vermouth, or use it as one-third of a n/a Negroni.

Tropical-inflected canned cocktails:

Caleño

(Image credit: Caleño)

Light & Zesty; Dark & Spicy: These are the two spirit alternatives bottled by the Colombia-inspired beverage company . The first is a gin substitute flavored with pineapple and, of course, juniper. The second is a rum alternative flavored with kola nut and vanilla. Play with those Dark 'N Stormys and Tom Collinses.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Mixed-fruit wine-ish beverage:

Zerozzante Cuvée Nr. 4 Grape Rhubarb

(Image credit: Delmosa)

A good nonalcoholic beverage can be made from grapes alone. Still, a delightful synergy occurs when a producer mixes grapes with another fruit. The rippling edge of rhubarb adds ballast to this unpasteurized sparkling drink from Germany.

Southwestern desert–inspired drinking:

Parch

(Image credit: Parch)

Love tequila but ready to come at agave from a fresh angle? These canned cocktails come in two iterations: Spiced Piñarita, a take on, yes, a Margarita with prickly pear juice and mole bitters; Prickly Paloma, spiky with hibiscus and grapefruit.

Kicky, hearty sodas:

Casamara Club Amaro Leisure Sodas

(Image credit: Casamara Club)

The inspiration for the four bottlings in this collection swerves from Sicily to the Alps. Each has strong botanicals to conjure the moodiness of a good amaro, plus the refreshing effervescence of a great sparkler or beer.

Beefy, quaffable red wine cousin:

Nuala by Muri

(Image credit: Onggi)