As the balmy weather continues, the lure of a picnic looms large. And if the only thing holding you back from a "picky tea" on the grass is the idea of cooking and prepping all the picky bits yourself, you can now let loose those hamper hankerings with some excellent ready-to-eat snacks from the shops. From plump olives to buttery sausage rolls, these are our best supermarket picnic picks.

Tesco Finest Italian Aperitivo Trio

This "deceptively simple" aperitivo platter is a "shining miracle among a slew of dissembling con artists", said Sophie Morris in The i Paper . The biscuity Italian crackers "taste ten times better than they look, while the "wonderfully fresh-tasting, fleshy" Sicilian Nocarella olives are a real treat. Finished off with a "salty and crumbly" cheese that tastes similar to Parmesan, the three-part platter has "all the food groups covered".

£4, tesco.com

M&S Our Best Ever Sausage Roll

M&S "wasn't fibbing" when it named this delightful sausage roll, said Stacey Smith in Good Housekeeping. Our taste testers thought it was "perfect": "buttery, flaky" pastry encases pork mincemeat with caramelised onions, sage and thyme. Eat them straight from the packet or, if you're picnicking in the garden, whack them in the oven first for "even better" results.

£5.50, ocado.com

Unearthed Spanish Spinach Tortilla

"This is controversial but I'd like to put forward the Spanish tortilla as a replacement for the picnic quiche", said Morris in The i Paper. While the latter can become "claggy" when transported to the park, this "chic" Unearthed tortilla works exceptionally well cold, "holds its shape" and is "easy to serve and share". With just a handful of ingredients, "there's no crap in this one, either".

£3.40, waitrose.com

Odysea Organic Feta Stuffed Cherry Peppers

"We love these sweet, bite-sized" veggie treats from Odysea, said Smith in Good Housekeeping. Each one is bursting with herby cream cheese and tangy feta filling: the "perfect balance" to the slightly spicy peppers. The brand also offers a range of Greek dips, from taramasalata to tzatziki.

£4.80, abelandcole.com

Soffle's Mild Garlic and Chilli Pitta Chips

For a "healthier" crisp-type addition to your picnic basket, grab a bag of Soffle's "connoisseur" chips, said Abha Shah in London's The Standard . Pitta bread is cut into tiny slices and "smothered" in chilli and garlic before being oven roasted with olive oil until they're perfectly crunchy. "Naturally, they're best consumed with scoops of hummus or fresh tabbouleh."

£2.25, delli.market