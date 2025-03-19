Speedy Spanish tortilla recipe
Quick and flavoursome dish is perfect for a light spring meal
This is a proper cheat on a classic dish, perfect for a quick, yet satisfying meal, with the crispness from the salted crisps adding a playful texture to the tortilla, said Ben Ebbrell, chef and co-founder at Sorted Food. You can also toss in some fresh mint or chives for extra fragrance and brightness. Spring onions bring a fresh bite to the tortilla mix and the salad. Their slightly sweet flavour is perfect for the lighter meals that come with the season.
Ingredients:
- 5 large eggs
- 5 spring onions
- 10g fresh parsley
- 50g salted crisps
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 60g rocket
- 1 lemon
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Beat the eggs in a large mixing bowl and season them with a generous grind of pepper. Finely slice the spring onions into thin rounds, then finely chop the parsley and add both to the bowl.
- Tip in two 25g bags of crisps/potato chips and fold everything together. Season with a small pinch of salt – the crisps are already salty so watch out!
- Pour 2 tbsp of the olive oil into a small frying pan and place it over a medium heat. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, tip in the egg mix. Fry undisturbed for 3-4 minutes, until the egg starts to set around the edges, then put the pan into the oven.
- Bake for 4-5 minutes, until the tortilla is set but still has a slight wobble.
- Meanwhile, put the rocket into a large mixing bowl. Finely grate over the zest of the lemon and squeeze in the juice. Drizzle in the remaining 1 tbsp of oil and give everything a good mix to coat the leaves in the dressing. Season with salt. If you're still waiting for the tortilla, now would be a great time to wash up your board, knife and grater from earlier.
- Once the tortilla is ready, turn it out onto the chopping board and cut it into wedges. Divide the wedges between plates and serve with a large handful of the salad. Tuck in!
