Spicy air-fried peking duck recipe
This delicious recipe is ideal to serve at Lunar New Year celebrations
Peking duck is a popular Chinese dish bursting with flavour, which will typically be eaten at Lunar New Year celebrations. But for those who are worried about the meticulous approach often given to this dish, Maldon Salt has devised a recipe that can be prepared using the humble air-fryer, meaning the spicy duck will still be the star of the show, but with less preparation time.
Ingredients:
- 150ml Shaoxing wine
- 120ml soy sauce
- 100g soft brown sugar
- 1 star anise
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 tbsp Chinese five spice
- 2 tsp Maldon Chilli Sea Salt
- 4 spring onions, cut into quarters
- thumb-sized piece of ginger, sliced
- 1 lemongrass stalk, bashed
- 1 tbsp hoisin sauce, plus extra to serve
- 500ml chicken stock
- 2 duck legs
- 2 boneless duck breasts
To serve:
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- pinch of Maldon Sea Salt
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 3 carrots, julienned
- 16 Chinese pancakes
- 1 bunch of spring onions, julienned
- 1 cucumber, julienned
- hoisin sauce
- sesame seeds
Method:
- To a large pan, add the Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, soft brown sugar, spices, Maldon Chilli Sea Salt, spring onions, ginger, lemongrass, hoisin sauce and chicken stock. Bring it up to a simmer and then add the duck legs and breasts. Continue to simmer gently for 1 hour 30 minutes.
- After this time, remove the duck from the pan and pat dry using kitchen paper. Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. Place the duck into the basket and cook for 10-15 minutes so the skin becomes really crisp and caramelised.
- While the duck is crisping up, make the pickled carrots. Mix the rice vinegar, Maldon Sea Salt and caster sugar together in a small bowl and add the julienned carrot. Toss it through and set aside.
- When the duck is cooked, remove it from the air fryer. Slice the duck breast and shred the duck leg meat, then place onto a serving platter. Warm through the Chinese pancakes and then serve alongside the crispy duck and pickled carrots with the spring onions, cucumber, hoisin sauce and sesame seeds. Let everyone tuck in and create their own pancakes.
