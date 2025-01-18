Smoked haddock soufflé recipe

Velvety soft soufflé has a delicate and enticing flavour

Smoked haddock soufflé
This cloud-like soufflé is said to be a favourite with the royals
(Image credit: John Carey)
By
published

A soufflé may seem like a work of culinary alchemy, but it's really very easy to get right, said Tom Parker Bowles. You just have to make sure everyone is ready to eat when it emerges from the oven, as a soufflé is a dish that waits for no one. This one was often served as a light supper for the late Queen, and is a favourite of King Charles too.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸