Tasty tinned food to boost your stockpile

Tinned food is flying off the shelves as people create an “emergency stockpile” in case of “conflicts, extreme weather or cyberattacks”, said The Guardian.

Long-life items are “essential” in our “ever more turbulent world”, but it is important to “choose items you actually like to eat”. Fortunately, there is plenty of tasty tinned food to enjoy. Here are some of the best items to add to your shopping list.

Beans

Tinned beans are “already cooked, which is a bonus”, so can be eaten warm or cold, said The Telegraph. Packed full of fibre, magnesium, vitamins and iron, they are also an excellent secondary protein source. “They’re filling too.”

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Beans on toast is a “British classic” and Heinz beans “came out on top” with their “familiar, comforting taste”, said BBC Good Food. But the “bougie bean option” is a jar from Bold Bean Co, which includes “soft and creamy” giant white beans and a “thick, passata-style sauce” providing an “instant depth of flavour” for stews or casseroles.

Tomatoes

Tinned tomatoes are “essentials” as they make it “incredibly easy” to turn other ingredients into a “proper meal”, nutritionist Gabriela Peacock told Metro.

While there are plenty of cut-price options, you “get what you pay for”, said The Times. With this in mind, Mutti’s whole peeled tomatoes are a top choice. They cost £1.60 a can, but are “juicy and full of flavour”.

Fruit

Tinned fruit is a “good option” for those thinking about “how you’re going to get vitamin C”, said The Telegraph. From prunes to mandarin oranges, look for fruit in juice to provide the most nutrients and vitamins. Canned fruit in syrup can “taste more candy-adjacent than like actual fresh fruit”, said Tasting Table, but Del Monte’s £1.30 sliced peaches are “juice-packed” and have a “more natural flavour”.

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Fish

Tinned fish can have a shelf-life of “at least two years” and is packed with “essential protein”, said Real Simple, particularly tuna and sardines.

And it is in “culinary vogue” right now, said The Times. “Big, fat, juicy” Olasagasti anchovies are enticing, while Ortiz white tuna in olive oil is sustainably caught and “delicate in flavour”, featuring tender cuts that are “hand trimmed from the belly of the fish rather than shredded or chunked like cheaper cans”.