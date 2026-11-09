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Tasty tinned food to boost your stockpile

‘Choose items you actually like to eat’ to add to your store cupboard, like cans of fish, fruit and beans

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Tins of food on a rustic wooden chopping board
Tinned fish can last for two years and is in ‘culinary vogue’ right now
(Image credit: fcafotodigital / Getty Images)

Tinned food is flying off the shelves as people create an “emergency stockpile” in case of “conflicts, extreme weather or cyberattacks”, said The Guardian.

Long-life items are “essential” in our “ever more turbulent world”, but it is important to “choose items you actually like to eat”. Fortunately, there is plenty of tasty tinned food to enjoy. Here are some of the best items to add to your shopping list.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans is senior editor at The Week. She joined as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from conflict and Caribbean politics to fast fashion and football. She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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