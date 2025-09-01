The best farm shops for foodies around the UK

From freshly-baked pies to homemade jams and local cheeses, Britain's farm shops are brimming with the very best locally sourced produce. These rural outlets are perfect for a pit stop on your next day out, whether you're stocking up on snacks or trying to find a gift for the foodie in your life. Here are some of our favourites.

The Longhorn Farm Shop, Cambridgeshire

Run by the owners of nearby Cuckoo Hill Farm, which specialises in grass-fed Longhorn beef, this shop sells top-notch meat cuts, said The Times . There is also an "excellent" selection of fruit, vegetables, bread, homemade savoury pies and their "speciality" ready meals, "made using the best local ingredients". After picking up some treats, head over to the Coffee Hut to enjoy a "slice of cake overlooking the farm's fields".

Durslade Farm Shop, Somerset

"Drive past the pretty Somerset town of Bruton" and stop off at Durslade Farm Shop on the A303, said The Telegraph . The rural outlet offers "comprehensive butchery courses", alongside cider, honey, guided foraging sessions and wine tastings (grapes are grown on-site at the Durslade Vineyard). For meat-eaters, the award-winning Wagyu X beef with "just the right amount of marbling" is a must-try. With the Hauser & Wirth contemporary art gallery next door, "you could easily spend hours here, stopping to either break up a long journey or to stock up on supplies for the holiday cottage".

Kenyon Hall Farm, Cheshire

"Ideal" for families, this working farm is set across 500 acres of land in the Cheshire countryside, said The Telegraph. Over the summer, you can pick your own fruit, and there's a sprawling maize maze, "with fairytale-themed characters to find along the route". At the shop, you'll find plenty of "artisan goodies", from organic meat to duck eggs. At the "bright" cafe, the farmhouse breakfasts are "generous", and there's a children's menu.

Wright's Food, Carmarthenshire

Set within a former coaching inn in the stunning Towy Valley, "Wright's is a warren of rooms dedicated to good food", said The Times. Expect lots of delicious Welsh produce, from cheeses and chilli sauce to ciders and biodynamic wines. Keep an eye out for the freshly baked breads and cakes, and consider ordering a picnic box for collection.

Albion Farm Shop, Greater Manchester

Nestled in Delph, overlooking Saddleworth, this charming farm shop boasts "panoramic views" of the surrounding countryside and "an array of fresh produce", said the Manchester Evening News . Soak up the vistas from the outdoor terrace at the cafe, where you can enjoy a selection of "hearty local treats". There's also an ice cream cabin over the summer, and a bar with live music on Fridays.

Errington's Barn, South Lanarkshire

This "rustic-chic farm shop" has an on-site cafe serving simple but delicious dishes like celeriac and apple soup or Arbroath Smokie risotto, said The Good Food Guide . But the real draw is the cheese: there's an entire section dedicated to sheep's and goat's cheese, including the specialty Lanark Blue – a semi-soft blue cheese made from the milk of the farm's Lacaune ewes. Save space for the traditional traybake cakes, and wash everything down with a Scottish craft beer.