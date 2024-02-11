Two tasty – and thrifty – vegan snacks
These delightful vegan snacks are budget-friendly and easy to pull together
Spicy nuts
These spicy nuts are packed with vitamins, proteins and fats, with added sweetness and spice, says Madeleine Olivia. They're tastier and more inviting than anything you can buy in a shop.
Ingredients:
- 500g mixed nuts
- 1 1⁄2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp soft light brown sugar
- 1-2 tsp sea salt
Method:
- Line a large baking sheet with baking parchment.
- Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat, add the nuts and toast them, moving them around so they don’t burn – you need to keep watching them.
- Add the spices and toss the nuts about again, making sure they are all thoroughly coated.
- Add the olive oil and sugar and mix again. When the nuts have darkened and are slicked with the spice mix, tip them out onto the baking sheet.
- Spread the nuts, then sprinkle with salt.
- Cool a little, then serve in bowls.
Potato-skin crisps
Don’t throw away that potato peel – turn it into crisps. The skins are a great source of nutrients and fibre, and it's a perfect way to reduce food waste.
Ingredients:
- Peel from 4 potatoes
- Vegetable oil, for drizzling
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Optional seasoning (cumin, paprika, chilli/hot pepper flakes)
Method:
- Preheat a fan oven to 200°C (425°F).
- Toss the potato peel onto a large baking tray and drizzle with oil.
- Season with salt and pepper (and seasoning and spices, if you like), then, using your hands, evenly distribute the oil and flavourings throughout the peel.
- Spread the pieces of peel over the baking tray, making sure they are evenly spaced.
- Bake in the oven for 8-15 minutes, turning halfway through cooking, until crispy and brown.
- Serve sprinkled with a little extra salt.
Taken from Make it Vegan: Simple Plant-based Recipes for Everyone by Madeleine Olivia, published by Hardie Grant at £25, available on The Week Bookshop.
