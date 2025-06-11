Mario Kart World: Nintendo Switch 2's flagship game is 'unfailingly fun'

Donkey Kong in Mario Kart World.
A 'fantastic next-generation racer for all ages'
The hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and with it, its keystone launch title: "Mario Kart World". A "thrilling combination of retro racing and modern open-world freedom", the new release isn't without a few "growing pains", said Jordan Minor in PC Gamer. But it's "wildly entertaining" and a "fantastic next-generation racer for all ages".

The main draw is, of course, the "huge, open map". Each of the courses are now connected by a series of roads making the game feel more "organic and dynamic". There are 32 tracks in total, including a mix of new and "heavily reimagined" retro courses.

