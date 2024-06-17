Video games to play this summer, from 'Destiny 2: The Final Shape' to 'Star Wars Outlaws'
The end of the 'Light and Darkness Saga' in 'Destiny 2', and a classic Luigi game comes to the Nintendo Switch
Summer is usually a slow season for new video game releases, but that's not necessarily set in stone. This year, several long-anticipated games are coming, including the conclusion of a decade-long saga in "Destiny 2" and a remaster of a classic Nintendo game. If you're looking for a reprieve from the hot weather, here are a few video games you can grab to keep you company inside.
'Destiny 2: The Final Shape' (June 4)
Great news for the "Destiny" fanbase: "The Final Shape" DLC finally arrives in early June. Over the past decade since "Destiny 1" first dropped, the series has set itself apart from other multiplayers due to its "rock-solid, first-class gunplay with captivating sci-fi settings" and semi-regular updates that introduce players to new locations, Vulture said. While last year's "Lightfall" expansion was a "damp squib, churlishly drip-feeding levels that really should have been included in one big update," the newest update looks to make up for where it fell short.
"The Final Shape" is a "pivotal expansion" for "Destiny 2" because of all of the new things it adds to the multiplayer and because it is the "culmination of the franchise's Light and Darkness Saga, which all started back in 2014," Games Radar+ said. However, the DLC does not mark the end of "Destiny 2", with The Final Shape "adding plenty, with new episodes paving the road ahead." Order here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Still Wakes the Deep' (June 18)
The latest game from the developer Chinese Room, creator of "Dear Esther" and "Everybody's Gone to the Rapture," sees the company pivoting back to the first-person narrative horror genre. Set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland during Christmas 1975, "Still Wakes the Deep" features players faced with surviving the elements, plus there's something supernaturally spooky about the isolated setting. Like the studio's older games, the latest has no combat — but that does not mean there is not plenty of action to terrorize players.
The studio hoped to create an "experiential narrative horror that was very strongly grounded in its time and place on this iconic location of an oil rig in the North Sea," lead designer Robert McLachlan said to Games Radar+. The horror is tempered by a "narrative theme about love, family, and letting go of relationships, all seen through the lens of extraordinary events happening to an ordinary person," McLachlan said. Pre-order here for PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam.
'Luigi's Mansion 2 HD' (June 27)
Technically, it's not a new game, but 2024 has proven to be the "year of remasters and remakes for the Nintendo Switch," The Gamer said. It's been a "quieter year for Nintendo," likely because the next-generation console news is on the horizon; in the meantime, the company is porting old titles over to the Switch. "Luigi's Mansion 2 HD" is a remaster of the 3DS classic initially titled "Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon." The remastered sequel is not expected to add new features to the original game, but will include the game's original multiplayer options. "Team up with other Luigis, either locally or online, and clear the game's haunted houses of ghosts and ghouls together," said The Gamer. Pre-order here.
'Black Myth: Wukong' (Aug. 20)
If you want to add another action role-playing game to your repertoire, then "Black Myth: Wukong" is worth considering. Based on the 16th century Chinese novel "Journey to the West," "Black Myth: Wukong " is a "fantasy epic with a 'Dark Souls'-like twist," said Rolling Stone. Developed by Chinese indie studio Gamescience, the game stars a warrior monkey named the Destined One who is "on a path to paint his own legend." The action RPG is the studio's first significant game following a series of small free-to-play titles, and it is hoping to deliver a game on par with those like "Lies of P" and "Elden Ring," only "paired with lush visuals evoking the rich depths of Chinese mythology." Plus, there are dragons! "Everything's better with dragons," Rolling Stone said. Pre-order here for PlayStation or on Steam.
'Star Wars Outlaws' (Aug. 30)
This may not be the first video game set in the sci-fi universe, but "Star Wars Outlaw" will be the first open-world experience of its kind. Ubisoft is behind the title, a follow-up to another successful licensed project, "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora." The game depicts a lesser-shown side of the 'Star Wars' universe and centers on scoundrel Kay Vess as she navigates the "dangerous underbelly of the Outer Rim, with some familiar faces like Jabba the Hutt making an appearance," Games Radar+ said. Pre-order here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
4 tips to make the most of your PTO
The Explainer Maximize your time off and you will return to work actually feeling refreshed
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Movie theaters are being forced to evolve
The Explainer People are not going to the movies the way they used to — but that does not mean they are not going at all
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Engineered stone is bad for the lungs
Under the Radar Quartz comes at a cost
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 'glossy, flashy and thoroughly entertaining'
The Week Recommends Will Smith stars in what could be his comeback movie
By The Week UK Published
-
The Dead Don't Hurt: love blooms in 'handsomely crafted' western
The Week Recommends Viggo Mortensen writes, directs and stars in second feature film
By The Week UK Published
-
D-Day: The Unheard Tapes – a 'sombre, vital and masterful' documentary
The Week Recommends The BBC's three-part series is filled with 'diamond quotes' from the people involved in the landings
By The Week UK Published
-
Hit Man: a 'sizzling romance' and 'tense action flick' rolled into one
The Week Recommends Richard Linklater's latest film is 'richly enjoyable'
By The Week UK Published
-
Zanele Muholi at Tate Modern: a 'delightful' yet 'devastating' show
The Week Recommends The acclaimed South African photographer captures their subjects with 'unflinching directness'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 touring productions to see this summer before they end their runs
The Week Recommends Is four movie adaptations sufficient for one season?
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Take a hike with these 8 helpful products
The Week Recommends Be prepared for almost anything on your trek
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Isles of Scilly: discover the abundant joys of island life
The Week Recommends Ramble, sail and feast your way around Scilly to experience a region like no other
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published