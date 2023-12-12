Video games to play in the winter, from 'Alone in the Dark' to 'The Last of Us Part II Remastered'

The holiday season is here, bringing with it an avalanche of games and gift cards that can be used to buy those games. From remakes of classics to fresh adventures, these are the biggest new video games you won't want to miss:

'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' (Dec. 7)

" Avatar " fans, Ubisoft sees you. In this action-adventure game based on James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi film franchise, you play as an original Na'vi character who was abducted by humans. Fifteen years later, you must "reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA," per the developer. According to Cameron , the game brings a "new corner of Pandora to life" and tells a story that co-exists with his movies.

'Alone in the Dark' (Jan. 16)

David Harbour and Jodie Comer star in this reimagining of the classic survival horror game "Alone in the Dark" that will kick off the new year on a spooky note. It follows two protagonists , Emily (Comer) and private investigator Edward (Harbour) as they search for Emily's missing uncle. Publisher THQ Nordic describes the game as a "love letter" to the 1992 original, drawing on its "characters, places and themes" but featuring a new story.

'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' (Jan. 18)

Ever since 2010's "Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands," fans have been left to wonder if the series itself has been forgotten, as there hasn't been a new mainline entry in over a decade. But that's about to change with "Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown," a "Metroidvania"-inspired 2.5D platformer that Ubisoft says will feature the "perfect blend of parkour, combat and puzzle-solving" that gamers love.

'The Last of Us Part II Remastered' (Jan. 19)

" The Last of Us " franchise continues to endure and survive thanks to constant remakes and remasters, and now it's time for the 2020 sequel to receive a makeover. In addition to upgrading the graphics for the PlayStation 5, the "Last of Us Part II" remaster will throw in "lost" levels cut from the original. There's also a new roguelike mode called "No Return" where players must survive for as long as possible against the infected. With "Part II" set to be adapted for season 2 of the HBO show, there's no better time to catch up on one of the decade's most divisive games.

'Tekken 8' (Jan. 26)

Between 'Mortal Kombat 1' and 'Street Fighter 6,' 2023 was a big year for fighting games, and the sucker-punching will continue with 'Tekken 8.' Following up 2015's "Tekken 7," this eighth installment features what the developer describes as "aggressive" new gameplay, including a mechanic called the Heat System that gives players "the ability to harness aggressiveness as their weapon, and incorporate these new offensive tactics into their playstyle." Game of the year 2024? Oh, they're tekken it .

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' (Feb. 2)

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" made many lists of most anticipated games of 2023 , only for it to not come out in 2023. But the DC adventure, in which the Justice League becomes brainwashed and the Suicide Squad must stop them, is finally, allegedly almost here. Its delay out of 2023 came after some online backlash, particularly over the revelation that the game requires a constant internet connection; Kotaku suggested this "might be gaming's newest cursed blockbuster." Stay tuned to find out whether the reception is closer in line to "Suicide Squad" or "The Suicide Squad."

'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' (Feb. 29)