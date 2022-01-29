12 games to play in 2022

After a wave of 2021 game delay announcements, 2022 is finally the year we can expect to get a steady stream of heavy hitter releases. Your choice of apocalypses await, and both Sony and Microsoft have some impressive exclusives on the way. Just expect to have both a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on your wishlist before the end of the year. Skip advert Let's take a look at what's on the way. (All TBD releases have been confirmed as having a 2022 release window but given the current climate, some of these might fall in 2023.) 1. Dying Light 2 (Feb. 4) Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox, PC Why not start the year on a high with an apocalypse that arrives after the invention of anti-monster infection vaccines? Techland's Dying Light 2 promises an even more sprawling end of the world than the first installment. Just like in the original, though, free-running across rooftops will keep you just far enough out of reach from hungry jaws — but there's a bonus twist for the sequel. Your narrative choices this time around will have world-changing implications, and the addition of co-op means that the only way you can actually see how things might have played out is by visiting your friend's games. Yep, zombie FOMO is a selling point here. 2. Horizon Forbidden West (Feb. 18) Platforms: PS4/5 Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy continues her post-post-apocalypse journey in this sequel from Sony studio Guerrilla Games. The titular Forbidden West is, unsurprisingly, packed with more deadly robotic dinosaurs and fresh threats, but Aloy has a variety of new tricks up her gauntlets. A Breath of the Wild-style glider means falling with style through this lush world, and Aloy can climb and clamber across all terrains. Thankfully, given the continued scarcity of the new generation of consoles, you can also play on PS4, but PS5 owners will get the added bonus of intricate haptic feedback, giving every draw of Aloy's bow an extra level of immersion. 3. Elden Ring (Feb. 25) Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox, PC Skip advert

FromSoftware's action RPGs are known for their decadently layered dark universes and challenging yet oh-so-satisfying combat and Elden Ring looks like it has no intention of breaking the atmospheric mold. The mythos of the intimidating setting known as the Lands Between even had input from Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. The studio's exceptional melee combat system returns for Elden Ring but there are also fresh ranged attacks and stealth tactics to choose from. And those looking for a challenging experience should have nothing to worry about: Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has confirmed that the game will be as difficult as Dark Souls 3. Phew? 4. Gran Turismo 7 (March 4) Platforms: PS4/5 Happy 25th birthday, Gran Turismo. To celebrate its quarter-century and the nine years since the last full entry in the series, the long-running PlayStation racer finally arrives for the latest generation of Sony hardware. Polyphony Digital is bringing back a slew of fan-favorite modes. On top of a world-touring campaign, there's an Arcade Mode for less serious racers as well as GT Simulation Mode for those who want every granular oily detail. There's no shortage of cars on offer here too; prepare to fill your digital garage with more than 420 authentic vehicles. 5. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (March 25) Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox, PC First-person shooters can be, well, serious, packed with brooding soldiers and gritty grey environments of manly sadness. The Borderlands series is the antithesis of this and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a perfect colorful example of the ludicrousness at work. Imagine a D&D session combining traditional magical fantasy with absurd weaponry, all controlled by an omnipresent hyperactive Dungeon Master and you'll be on the right lines. There's even a welcome split-screen mode, as well as an online co-op. With a love of tabletop gaming and a passion for chaos, this quirky shooter looks like tongue-in-cheek carnage. 6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25) Platforms: Nintendo Switch Skip advert Can it be true? Is Kirby predicting the end of humanity with the titular Forgotten Land? Surely there are only so many apocalypses we can take… Regardless, the return of the ever-hungry giant pink blob on Switch is another cozy Nintendo hug. Exploring an abandoned (suspiciously human) world in colorful 3D looks like brilliant platforming fun and Kirby's inventive powers always mean surprising combat scenarios. Eating a knight before making the most of his sword is a particularly nice touch in the trailer above. 7. Redfall (Summer) Platforms: Xbox, PC Redfall was a surprise reveal during E3 2021 from Arkane Studios, the developers best known for the Dishonored series. A co-op open-world vampire shooter might sound like an off the wall choice for the team's next project but this looks like far more than just Left 4 Dead with bloodsuckers. Our four main characters do have guns but also special powers like telekinesis and bonus robot companions. Making these work together in deadly harmony sounds like something Arkane will want us to aim for. A trip to the town of Redfall can't come soon enough. 8. Saints Row (Aug. 23) Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox, PC