9 books to read in 2022

To say Warsan Shire's first full-length poetry collection is "highly anticipated" is an understatement. The Kenyan-born, Somali-British writer and poet is a favorite of Beyoncé, and her writing "evokes longing for home, a place to call home, and is often nostalgic for memories not her own, but for those of her parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts, people who forged her idea of her ancestral homeland through their own stories," The New Yorker writes. You might already be familiar with one of her multiple viral poems, may count yourself among her nearly 80,000 Twitter followers, or could be encountering her for the first time — regardless, consider Bless the Daughter essential reading. Preorder here. In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing, by Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein (March 15) There are few things more enjoyable than reading a master talk about their craft, and it doesn't sound like Elena Ferrante — the Italian author behind My Brilliant Friend and The Lying Life of Adults — disappoints. In the Margins collects four of her essays that offer insight into Ferrante's approach to writing, from describing her elementary school forays in narrative to her influences today. Tantalizingly, Publishers Weekly writes "the author's legions of fans are in for a treat" with this release. Preorder here. Portrait of an Unknown Lady, by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (March 22) If you haven't read Argentine author María Gainza's Optic Nerve yet, fix that now — and then you'll understand why I'm so excited about her next book to be translated into English, Portrait of an Unknown Lady. The new book is reportedly an art-world detective story, set in Buenos Aires, in which an unnamed protagonist working for an authenticator begins to pursue a forger named Renée who specializes in copying portraits by the Austrian painter Mariette Lydis. Gainza herself is an art critic, and the fact that she's returning to the setting of the art world for this novel is an incredibly promising sign. Preorder here. Other books to read in March: Checkout 19, by Claire-Louise Bennett (March 1); Glory, by NoViolet Bulawayo (March 8); Ocean State, by Stewart O'Nan (March 8); Ancestor Trouble, by Maud Newton (March 29); How Strange a Season, by Megan Mayhew Bergman (March 29) This list will be continually updated throughout 2022.