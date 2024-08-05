What was Gamergate – and why are we still talking about it?

Ten years on, the impact of the misogyny-fuelled campaign still lingers

A gaming chair in front of a desk with a large monitor and speakers
Gamergate, spurred by a 2014 blog post, has had lasting repercussions
(Image credit: Getty Images / mikkelwilliam)
By
published
in the explainer

It's now been a decade since "Gamergate" unleashed a widespread harassment campaign directed at women in gaming and demonstrated the real-life ramifications of hate speech online. A loosely organised movement initially targeting prominent feminist gamers, developers, and journalists, it became a rallying point for broader anti-feminist, socially conservative and even white nationalist activism.

Commentators say Gamergate ultimately helped set the stage for radical right-wing violence, such as the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, that first found support on social media and internet forums. Ten years later, there are lessons to be learned and problems to be addressed from this movement, whose origins can be traced back to the "Zoe Post", a blog entry uploaded in August 2014.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Video Games The Explainer Gaming
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸