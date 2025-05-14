Doom: The Dark Ages – an 'exhilarating' prequel

Legendary shooter adds new combat options from timed parries to melee attacks and a 'particularly satisfying' shield charge

Screen capture from Doom: The Dark Ages
Beefier, with a fur cape: the new-look Doom Sayer
(Image credit: id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
When you've created "Doom (2016)" and "Doom Eternal", two of the most highly regarded shooters of the last decade, what do you do next? Announce a prequel, said Phil Iwaniuk in Top Gear. The easy option for game developer id Software would have been to add a few extra levels while keeping the systems and mechanics "untouched". But, far from playing it safe, "Doom: The Dark Ages" "veers wildly into new territory".

So many new options have been introduced that "simply aiming a gun at something and pulling the trigger feels somehow unimaginative". From timed parries to melee attacks and a throwable razor shield, the game is bursting with combat mechanics.

