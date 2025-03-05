Music Reviews: Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, and Sam Fender
“Phonetics On and On,” “Horror,” and “People Watching”
‘Phonetics on and on’ by Horsegirl
Horsegirl’s sophomore album “finds power in keeping things playful,” said Hazel Cills in NPR.org. “A compulsively replayable record,” Phonetics On and On finds the young, all-female alt-rock trio from Chicago nearly done with college and already “trying to build itself from the ground up by identifying what’s fun to play, what’s fun to sing.” This isn’t to say the music is underdeveloped. Aided by producer Cate Le Bon, the bandmates “locate the perfect level of musical restraint that still allows Horsegirl to cause a little chaos.”
Le Bon has turned the distortion levels way down, “letting the simplicity of the riffs and the chord changes do the work,” said Mark Richardson in The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, the often high-pitched bass lines are “packed with catchy riffs,” and the vocals, though distant in affect, are “charged with melodic beauty.” You could complain that Horsegirl hasn’t done anything new. Still, “Phonetics On and On is a best-case scenario for a young group studying the history of underground rock, a beautifully rendered amalgam of influences that congeals into something its members can call their own.”
‘Horror’ by Bartees Strange
“Bartees Strange’s ability to quickly cut to the visceral makes Horror a tantalizing project,” said Hanif Abdurraqib in The New Yorker. The singer, guitarist, and songwriter—a Black queer man who grew up an Army brat in rural America—is singing about societal-rooted fears he has overcome and also examining “more private preoccupations: fear of loneliness, fear of not being a good friend, fear of not being loved.” As always, his music is “stitched from a patchwork of colors that seem like they should clash but somehow cohere seamlessly.” Certain songs smoothly braid ’70s soul, indie rock, and hip-hop. And “Horror isn’t all delectable heartache and fear; it’s also, at points, a good-ass time.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Unfortunately, “some of his sonic ideas feel more tired than those of previous releases,” said Clare Martin in Paste. The driving rock melody of “Sober” feels “cheesy and overly familiar,” at least until the big climax, while the song “17” is built on “a slight snooze of a folksy melody.” But those are exceptions here. “On the whole, Horror delivers,” mixing heartfelt emotion with “an eclectic collage of funk, dance, country, and even noise rock.”
‘People Watching’ by Sam Fender
Three albums in, Sam Fender remains a 2020s anomaly, “a young star playing an electric guitar and singing songs of protest and passion,” said Neil McCormick in The Telegraph (U.K.). “Drawing heavily (perhaps slavishly) on Bruce Springsteen,” his first two albums topped the U.K. pop charts. People Watching picks up where those left off—“around 1978, roaring out of the darkness at the edge of town in a beaten-up Ford.” Fender transcends his tendency toward “passionate but undistinguished rocking” on two tracks here: “TV Dinners,” a yelp of self-doubt set to a Dylan-like composition, and “Crumbling Empire,” which revisits a misspent youth while brushing up against “Streets of Philadelphia” and Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer.”
It’s little wonder that Fender tapped Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs as a co-producer, said Jon Dolan in Rolling Stone. Both have a knack for “refurbishing classic Bruce gestures into sleek new products.” While Fender imbues his working-class tales “with real empathy and honest ambivalence,” he’s yet to give us anything at the level of The River. Still, “he’s sweating his way in that direction.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Theater Review: Liberation
Feature Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump touts early wins in partisan speech to Congress
Speed Read The president said he is 'just getting started' with his sweeping changes to immigration, the economy and foreign policy
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Theater Review: Liberation
Feature Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Xochitl Gonzalez’s 6 favorite books that shaped her storytelling
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Stephen King, Julian Barnes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Feature Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Will Amazon destroy James Bond?
Talking Point Broccoli family yields control of franchise to tech giant, sparking fears of corporate 'Americanisation' of beloved British icon
By The Week UK Published
-
Wine & shallot roast potatoes recipe
The Week Recommends Crispy potatoes have a 'boat-load of flavour'
By The Week UK Published
-
Greg Doran picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From the 1840s to the 2020s, former artistic director of the RSC lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Get In: 'cracking read' on Labour's rise to power
The Week Recommends Keir Starmer relegated to 'supporting actor' as book explores the true 'power behind the throne'
By The Week UK Published