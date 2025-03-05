Music Reviews: Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, and Sam Fender

“Phonetics On and On,” “Horror,” and “People Watching”

Headphones
Bartees Strange's Horror “isn’t all delectable heartache and fear; it’s also, at points, a good-ass time.”
‘Phonetics on and on’ by Horsegirl

Horsegirl’s sophomore album “finds power in keeping things playful,” said Hazel Cills in NPR.org. “A compulsively replayable record,” Phonetics On and On finds the young, all-female alt-rock trio from Chicago nearly done with college and already “trying to build itself from the ground up by identifying what’s fun to play, what’s fun to sing.” This isn’t to say the music is underdeveloped. Aided by producer Cate Le Bon, the bandmates “locate the perfect level of musical restraint that still allows Horsegirl to cause a little chaos.”

