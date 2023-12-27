The UK's best music festivals in summer 2024

Sign up to The Week's Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Download Festival, Leicestershire

14-16 June 2024; downloadfestival.co.uk

The UK's "premiere" rock and heavy metal festival takes place at Leicestershire's Donington Park, said RadioX . For 2024, Download has announced that Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy will headline each day of the three-day event while Pantera, The Offspring, Sum 41, Corey Taylor and Royal Blood are also on the bill.

Isle of Wight Festival

20-23 June 2024; isleofwightfestival.com

The Isle of Wight Festival "sparked backlash" after announcing all-male headliners for 2024, said Isobel Lewis in The Independent . The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day will all headline, but of the 16 acts playing on the main stage, "only three are female". Solo artists include Swedish pop star Zara Larsson and soul singer Beverley Knight, while "Eighties rockers" Simple Minds have included backing vocalist Sarah Brown and drummer Cherisse Osei since 2017.

Glastonbury Festival, Somerset

26-30 June 2024; glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

Glastonbury has become "iconic in more ways than one", said Simon Bland on Yahoo! Entertainment . Not only is it the UK's "biggest music festival", it's perhaps the "biggest celebration of contemporary performing art in the world". After Elton John's headlining show in 2023, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive over which musical acts will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2024.

TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

12-14 July 2024; trnsmtfest.com

Held in Glasgow since 2017, as a replacement for the "much-missed" T in the Park, said David Hepburn in The Scotsman , Scotland's biggest music festival TRNSMT returns to Glasgow Green in July. In 2023 there were "epic performances" from Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Kasabian, said RadioX , and there's "no doubt" that the 2024 instalment will be "bigger and better than ever".

Wireless Festival, London

12-14 July 2024: wirelessfestival.co.uk

It was confirmed in July that an agreement had been reached for Wireless to be held in London's Finsbury Park every summer until 2027. The urban and rap festival "draws up to 50,000 people a day", said NME , and in 2023 headline acts included Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, D-Block Europe and 50 Cent.

Latitude Festival, Suffolk

25-28 July 2024; latitudefestival.com

Set in the "beautiful" Henham Park, with its "rich woodland and glistening lake", Latitude is "so much more than just a music festival", said Georgia Beech on Best of Suffolk . As well as "plenty of talented musicians to discover", the festival also offers a "diverse range of events, shows, and activities", from theatre and comedy to cabaret, poetry and literature. Duran Duran have been confirmed as the first headliners for 2024.

Reading and Leeds

21-25 August 2024; readingandleedsfestival.com

Taking place simultaneously on the August bank holiday weekend, the twin Reading and Leeds festivals have "transformed to suit an ever-younger audience in bucket hats and zany outfits", said Dave Simpson in The Guardian . They head to Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds for a "post-GCSE blowout" and "traditional rite of passage".

Creamfields, Cheshire

22-25 August 2024: creamfields.com

With two decades "at the forefront of electronic music", said Music Festival Wizard , there are "not many festivals in the world" that can "compare to the behemoth" that is Creamfields. Featuring hundreds of artists over multiple stages, this four-day festival "unleashes a line-up that covers the full spectrum of dance music".

Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

23-25 August 2024; victoriousfestival.co.uk