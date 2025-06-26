What to see at Glastonbury
Whether you've got your tent and your ticket or you're watching from home, these are the hottest acts to catch at Worthy Farm
"Prepare to put the summer into Somerset", said Michael Hogan in The Guardian. Britain's "biggest alfresco bash" is back – and 2025's line-up is an "extra special" one. The festival is taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a chance to recover, so this year's revellers could "go large to compensate". Whether you managed to get your hands on a ticket or you're watching the BBC's "wall-to-wall coverage" from your sofa, these are the best acts to catch.
Wet Leg
The "snarky alt-pop duo" from the Isle of Wight have turned into a "thrilling rock quintet", said The Telegraph. They perform with a "giddy sense of joy, as if they can't quite believe their explosive success", and their show will be a lot of fun. Expect "angular guitar riffs" and "tartly amusing vocals" mocking everything from dating to the "absurdities of popular culture".
Friday, Other Stage, 3.45pm
Alanis Morissette
Beyond the headliners, Alanis Morissette is "the kind of artist the Pyramid crowd unites behind", said Ben Beaumont-Thomas in The Guardian. Nineties music fans will be well served by the Canadian-American singer; songs like "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic" will be "big moments".
Friday, Pyramid, 6.15pm
Charli XCX
The "sassy electropop" of "Brat", Charli XCX's "zeitgeist-surfing global smash album", dominated the charts in 2024, said The Telegraph. So it was little surprise her DJ set last year was so sought after, it "almost brought the festival to a standstill". She's back again this year, headlining the 50,000 capacity Other Stage on Saturday night.
Saturday, Other Stage, 10.30pm
Doechii
"Florida firecracker" Doechii is headlining the West Holts stage on Saturday night and is guaranteed to create a buzz, said Hogan in The Guardian. But pop fans will have to grapple with a "fiendish scheduling dilemma" as her set clashes with Charli XCX. "Luckily, TV viewers can flip between both."
Saturday, West Holts, 9.45pm
Patchwork
"It's possibly the worst kept secret in the music industry," said The Times. According to SecretGlasto – a social-media account with a reputation for revealing secret Worthy Farm sets – the Britpop band Pulp will be playing the Pyramid Stage in a slot reserved for a mystery act called Patchwork.
Saturday, Pyramid, 6.15pm
Gurriers
Fresh from a support slot with Kneecap in Dublin, the "scrappy" post-punk band will be bringing their "visceral songs about anger and disillusionment with the modern world" to Glastonbury on Sunday, said the BBC. Part of a fresh crop of Irish acts who "grew up in the shadow of the country's 2008 financial crisis", their music is a "powder keg waiting to explode".
Sunday, Woodsies, 12.30pm
Wolf Alice
The British alt-rock quartet "really are something special", said The Telegraph. Their "adventurous" guitar-based music has secured them a major new label and they have a new album in the works. It feels like this could be their chance to show that "world-beating British rock is not dead".
Sunday, Other Stage, 7.45pm
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
