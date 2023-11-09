Christmas gifts for kids: top 20 toys of 2023
The Toy Retailers Association has unveiled the DreamToys Christmas wish list
Barbie, Hot Wheels and L.O.L. Surprise! are among the top 20 DreamToys for Christmas 2023, which has been unveiled by the Toy Retailers Association. Santa should "take note", said Rebekah Absalom in the Daily Mail, as these toys are "tipped to be among the top gifts on children's Christmas lists this year".
Industry experts predict that shoppers could "fork out around £1bn" on kids presents over the festive season, said Sky News. Featuring "old favourites" such as Lego Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the top 20 products range in price from an £8.99 Squishmallows plush toy to the £149.99 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds.
With the cost-of-living crisis "looming large over another year's celebrations", said Zoe Wood in The Guardian, the annual list of the "hottest" Christmas gifts includes "a dozen that are under £50". Retailers hope a new AI version of Pictionary and a pet "robo-dog with a wagging tail" will help "fuel festive sales recovery".
In alphabetical order, we take a look at the DreamToys of 2023, as selected by an independent panel of toy retailers and toy experts. All prices are quoted as RRPs, but market price may vary from retailer to retailer.
Barbie Pop Reveal (Mattel) £26.99
Beast Lab (Moose) £89.99
Bitzee Interactive Pet (Spin Master) £32.99
Cookeez Makery Oven Playset (Moose) £39.99
Fingerlings Monkey (Character Options) £17.99
Fluffie Stuffiez Large Plush (MGA Ent) £34.99
Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds (LEGO) £149.99
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler (Mattel) £94.99
L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers (MGA Ent) £36.99
Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home (Moose) £64.99
Miniverse – Make It Mini Kitchen (MGA Ent) £44.99
MINTiD Dog-E (Character Options) £89.99
PAW Patrol Mighty Movie – Skye Deluxe Vehicle (Spin Master) £49.99
Pictionary vs AI (Mattel) £23.99
Pokémon 151 Elite Trainer (Asmodee UK) £52.99
Squishmallows 7.5" (Jazwares) £8.99
Star Wars Ahsoka Starship (LEGO) £64.99
Super Mario Movie 7" Feature Bowser Figure (Jakks Pacific) £34.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Pizza Fire Van (Character Options) £39.99
Twister Air (Hasbro) £24.99
